Tricky Tulsa Takes out 'Blades in Physical Affair

February 17, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





TULSA, OK - Devin Williams earned a 26-save shutout while Garrett Ladd scored twice and added an assist to lead the Tulsa Oilers (22-22-3-6, 53 pts) to a 3-0 win over the Florida Everblades (34-11-1-4, 73 pts) Saturday night at the BOK Center.

Much like the previous night's affair between the two teams, the game would feature some great goaltending from both sides as Everblades' goaltender Tyler Parks and Tulsa's Devin Williams. The lone highlight of the first period would be a fight between Keegan Kanzig and Tulsa's Kale Kessy.

Moving into the second period, the goaltenders would once again dominate the action. However, unlike the opening period, the middle frame would not remain a scoreless one.

Garrett Ladd would give the Oilers a 1-0 lead with a shorthanded marker. Conner Bleackley delivered a pass down the ice to Ladd, who took off on a breakaway attempt. Ripping a quick shot from the slot, Bleackley's shot took a Tulsa bounce as it hit off the glove of Tyler Parks and just trickled into the back of the net.

In the third period, Garrett Ladd needed less than 30-seconds to double the Oilers lead to 2-0. Dan DeSalvo got the puck down to Ladd in the attacking zone. Ladd fired a wicked slap shot that would go right past the blocker of Tyler Parks and high into the net.

Moments later, Charlie Sampair gave Tulsa total control over the contest. Sampair managed to corral the puck at the blue line and move towards the right wing circle. Sampair sent the puck on wrist shot right past Tyler Parks and into the net.

Devin Williams was absolutely perfect in goal for Tulsa and earns the shutout victory after stopping each of the 26 shots he faced. Tyler Parks played strong in goal during his debut for the Florida Everblades, but does suffer the loss after allowing three goals on 40 shots.

The Florida Everblades will finish off the western swing of their road trip tomorrow night as they take on the Kansas City Mavericks at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. Eastern Time. Fans can catch the game broadcast on WJBX News, Talk & More on 101.5-FM.104.3-FM, 770-AM or. Fans can also watch the game online at ECHL.TV

