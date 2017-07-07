Tribe Slug Seven Home Runs in Record-Setting Win

News Release

COLUMBUS, OHIO - Danny Ortiz, Jacob Stallings, Joey Terdoslavich, Eric Wood, Jordan Luplow and Christopher Bostick all connected for home runs in a win over the Columbus Clippers Thursday evening at Huntington Park. Indianapolis' seven home runs and 20-run margin of victory are new Victory Field Era records.

After dropping a pair of one-run games to start the three-game series, Indianapolis (48-38) staved off a sweep against its division rivals in record-setting fashion.

Ortiz's first of two long balls opened scoring in second. Bostick and Stallings added solo home runs in the following inning to make it 3-0.

Columbus' lone run came from an RBI single from Michael Martinez that scored Yandy Diaz in the bottom of the fourth.

In the fifth, the Indians answered back with an RBI single from Wood. Stallings then drove in Wood and Erich Weiss with an RBI double. After a 41-minute rain delay, Ortiz slugged a three-run homer in the sixth inning.

Up 12-1 through eight frames, Indy then exploded for nine runs in the ninth highlighted by Terdoslavich, Wood and Luplow home runs. Justin Maffei and Bostick contributed run-scoring singles to cap Indy's largest inning of the season.

Glasnow (3-0) earned the win after going 5.2 innings and surrendering one run on five hits, while punching out seven.

Salazar (0-1) took the loss in his rehab start going 3.1 innings allowing three runs on three hits and striking out four.

Previously, the most home runs the Tribe had hit in the VF Era were six, which occurred back on June 15, 2015 at Charlotte. Their previous highest margin of victory during the era was 16 after a 17-1 win also at Charlotte on July 22, 2013.

Indy's 22 hits and 13 walks were both good for second place among VF era records in their categories. The most hits for the Tribe in a game is 23 and the most free passes is 14.

The Indians continue their road trip when they begin a three-game series against the Gwinnett Braves Friday night at Coolray Field. Indianapolis will send right-hander Nick Kingham (3-5, 4.50) to the mound. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

