Tribe Rally Falls Short, Skid Reaches Five

News Release

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians scored four runs over the final three innings but left the tying run at first base in a 7-6 loss to the Columbus Clippers on Wednesday afternoon at Victory Field. The Tribe's six runs equaled their combined output from their previous four contests.

Indians Record: 2-5

WP: Ryan Merritt (1-1)

LP: Drew Hutchison (0-1)

S: Joe Colon (2)

