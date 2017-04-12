Tribe Rally Falls Short, Skid Reaches Five

Indianapolis Indians

April 12, 2017 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians

News Release

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians scored four runs over the final three innings but left the tying run at first base in a 7-6 loss to the Columbus Clippers on Wednesday afternoon at Victory Field. The Tribe's six runs equaled their combined output from their previous four contests.

Indians Record: 2-5

WP: Ryan Merritt (1-1)

LP: Drew Hutchison (0-1)

S: Joe Colon (2)

