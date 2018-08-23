Tri-City Thumps Vancouver

The Tri-City Dust Devils (12-14, 30-34) topped the Vancouver Canadians (16-11, 35-30) 16-5 in a high-scoring affair on Wednesday night at Gesa Stadium. The 15 runs are the most in the game for the Dust Devils this season.

Mistakes proved to be a crucial aspect of the game for both teams. The pitching staffs for the two squads combined to walk 23 batters. A number of Tri-City sluggers stepped up at the plate and turned Vancouver's mistakes into costly ones. Blake Hunt, Xavier Edwards and Michael Curry all drove in three runs for the Dust Devils. Hunt hit a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to add additional cushion to the team's lead.

The team will now head to Eugene to begin a five-game series with the Emeralds beginning Thursday night. Right-hander Angel Acevedo will star the series opener. Tri-City will return home on August 29th to begin the final series of the regular season with the Spokane Indians. The series opener will be Postgame Bread Giveaway Night presented by Bimbo Bakeries.

Transactions for 8-22-2018:

Gabe Mosser transferred from Tri-City to Fort Wayne.

