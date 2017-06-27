Tri-City takes out Lake Monsters

News Release

TROY, NY --- The Tri-City ValleyCats scored four runs in both the bottom of the first and sixth innings to beat the Vermont Lake Monsters 8-5 in New York-Penn League action Monday night at Bruno Stadium. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Lake Monsters (4-4).

Six 2017 Oakland draft picks made their professional debuts for the Lake Monsters with five of them picking up their first pro base hit. Kevin Merrell (33rd overall pick) went 2-for-5 and 12th-round selection Aaron Arruda was 2-for-3 with two runs, two walks and a double. Also collecting their first pro hits were 4th-rounder Will Toffey (1-for-3, two walks), 10th-rounder Jack Meggs (1-for-4) and 16th-rounder Payton Squier (1-for-4, double). 11th-rounder Ryan Gridley was hitless, but did have two RBI including bases loaded walk.

Tri-City scored four times in the bottom of the first inning, including a Connor MacDonald two-run homer, for a quick 4-0 lead. The Lake Monsters chipped away at the deificit with single runs in the second and fourth innings before tying the game with two runs top fifth. The four runs scored on a pair of RBI fielder's choices and a pair of run-scoring wild pitches.

The ValleyCats scored another four runs in the sixth inning, including a Jake Adams leadoff homer for Tri-City's sixth home run in the last two games. The ValleyCats added three more runs on a sacrifice fly, RBI single and wild pitch. Vermont scored a run in the seventh on Gridley's two-out bases loaded walk, but Squier left the bases loaded with a groundout.

Vermont starter Abdiel Mendoza allowed four runs over 3 2/3 innings, while reliever Jose Mora (0-1) also gave up four runs on four hits with five strikeouts in two-plus innings. John Gorman allowed one hit and struckout five over two innings in his second outing of the season.

McDonald was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI for Tri-City (3-4), while reliever Ben Smith (1-1) struckout the side in the top of the sixth inning to earn the win. Robert Corniel allowed one hit with two walks and four strikeouts over the final 2 2/3 innings to earn the save.

After an off day on Tuesday, the Lake Monsters open a five-game homestand at historic Centennial Field on Wednesday night against the Staten Island Yankees at 7:05 pm in the first of three annual 25-cent "Hot Dog Heaven's this season.

