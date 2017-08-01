Tri-City Lake Monsters

News Release

TROY, NY --- Three Tri-City pitchers combined on a six-hit shutout as the ValleyCats blanked the Vermont Lake Monsters for the second straight game with a 5-0 New York-Penn League victory Tuesday afternoon at Bruno Stadium.

After the ValleyCats held Vermont to just one hit in a 1-0, 10-inning victory on Sunday, Tri-City's Nathan Thompson (3 1/3 IP), Luis Ramirez (2 2/3 IP) and Colin McKee (3 IP) each allowed just two hits on Tuesday to the Lake Monsters, who were shutout for the second straight game after zero shutout losses over first 39 games of the season.

Vermont did load the bases with one out in both the second and fourth, but both times Javier Godard grounded into a double play to end the inning and keep the Lake Monsters scoreless. Vermont has gone 20 consecutive innings without a run, while going just 7-for-75 over the last 23 innings to drop team average eight points (.241 to .233).

Tri-City scored three runs on four straight hits to start the second inning off Vermont starter Brian Howard, including a Kyle Davis RBI double and Carlos Canelon RBI single, for a quick 3-0 lead. ValleyCats added a pair of sacrifice flies in the seventh after reliever Ivan Andueza loaded the bases with two walks and a hit batter to start the inning.

Howard (0-1) allowed the three runs on six hits with four strikeouts over the first three innings to pick up his first loss of the season, while Andueza tossed 3 2/3 hitless innings with the two runs on four walks and two strikeouts. Ramirez (1-2) earned the victory with his 2 2/3 innings of relief, while McKee struckout four in his three innings for third save.

Logan Farrar collected two of Vermont's six hits, while 2017 25th-round pick Hunter Hargrove out of Texas Tech University went 0-for-4 at first base in his first game with the Lake Monsters after being promoted from the Arizona League Athletics. Jonathan Arauz 2-for-4 with one run and one double for Tri-City (19-21), while Davis 1-for-1 with three walks, two runs and the RBI double.

Vermont (22-19), which went 2-4 on the six-game roadtrip, returns home to historic Centennial Field on Wednesday to start a three-game series against Connecticut at 7:05 pm. Depending on outcome of Tigers game Tuesday night vs. Lowell, the Lake Monsters first-place lead in the Stedler Division over Connecticut will be either one-half or 1 1/2 games.

