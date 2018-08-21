Tri-City Keeps Rolling

The Tri-City Dust Devils (11-13, 29-33) extended their winning streak to four games on Monday night at Gesa Stadium with the 10-2 win over the Vancouver Canadians (15-10, 34-29). The win improves Tri-City's home record against divisional opponents to 11-1 on the season.

After being held scoreless the first four innings of the game, the floodgates opened for the Dust Devils starting in the bottom of the fifth inning. Tri-City capitalized on Vancouver mistakes and delivered timely hits to score ten runs over a three-inning stretch. Michael Curry had a leadoff double in the bottom of the fifth inning to spark the offense. Adrian Martinez earned the win after allowing only two runs in six innings of work. Martinez finished the game with a season-high ten strikeouts.

The Dust Devils send right-hander Henry Henry to the mound for the middle game of the five-game series on Tuesday night. The Canadians will counter with right-hander Sean Wymer. It will be $21 An Out Night courtesy of Century 21 Tri-Cities. Fans will have the opportunity to win $21 each time Tri-City records an out. Great seats are available by calling the Dust Devils' front office at (509) 544-8789 or by going to www.dustdevilsbaseball.com to purchase tickets.

Transactions for 8-19-2018:

Tyler Benson transferred from AZL Padres to Tri-City.

