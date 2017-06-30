Tri-City 2, CT Tigers 0

News Release

TRI-CITY QUIETS TIGER BATS, ENDS 5-GAME WIN STREAK, 2-0

Rosado, McKee combine for four-hit shutout

NORWICH, CT- Tri-City reliever Colin McKee struck out Joey Morgan with the bases loaded to stifle a ninth inning Tigers rally and send the ValleyCats to a 2-0 victory at Dodd Stadium Thursday night. McKee, who entered the game with an ERA over 11, threw four shutout innings in relief of starter Cesar Rosado (1-0), who tossed five shutout innings himself. The 'Cats had only three hits, but they were all bunched together in a 2-run second inning, capped by a double by Reid Russell that plated the only runs of the game.

Vermont starter Brad Bass (0-1) took the loss. He was followed by five Connecticut relievers who combined for six innings of hitless relief.

The teams will wrap up the four-game set at Dodd Stadium Friday at 7:05. Ryan Castellanos (1-0) gets the call for the Tigers. For tickets, call 860-887-7962, online at www.cttigers.com, or at the box office.

