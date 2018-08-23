Trey Amburgey Named Eastern League Postseason All-Star
August 23, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Trenton Thunder News Release
The Thunder, in conjunction with the Eastern League of Professional Baseball, are pleased to announce that OF Trey Amburgey has been named to the Eastern League Postseason All-Star Team.
Amburgey's selection marks the third straight year that the Thunder have placed at least one player on the postseason All-Star team following INF Thairo Estrada in 2017 and INF Tyler Wade and LHP Jordan Montgomery in 2016.
Amburgey was selected in the 13th round by the New York Yankees in 2015 out of St. Petersburg College in Florida. The Thunder outfielder is in the midst of a career season that has seen him set career-highs in hits (110) doubles (22), home runs (15) and RBI (68). Amburgey was also slected as an Eastern League All-Star and participated in the Case's Pork Roll Home Run Derby at ARM & HAMMER Park.
Below is the full roster of the Postseason All-Star Team as released by the Eastern League, attached to this note is the league's release:
C: Deivi Grullon, Reading
1B: Will Craig, Altoona
2B: Cavan Biggio, New Hampshire
SS: Bo Bichette, New Hampshire
3B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., New Hampshre and Ke'Bryan Hayes, Altoona
OF: Trey Amburgey, Trenton
OF: Harold Ramirez, New Hampshire
OF: Jonathan Davis, New Hampshire
Utility: Levi Michael, Binghamton
DH: Corban Joseph, Bowie
RHP: Jordan Romano, New Hampshire
LHP: Keegan Akin, Bowie
Relief Pitcher: Matt Pierpont, Hartford
