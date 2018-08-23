Trey Amburgey Named Eastern League Postseason All-Star

August 23, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Trenton Thunder News Release





The Thunder, in conjunction with the Eastern League of Professional Baseball, are pleased to announce that OF Trey Amburgey has been named to the Eastern League Postseason All-Star Team.

Amburgey's selection marks the third straight year that the Thunder have placed at least one player on the postseason All-Star team following INF Thairo Estrada in 2017 and INF Tyler Wade and LHP Jordan Montgomery in 2016.

Amburgey was selected in the 13th round by the New York Yankees in 2015 out of St. Petersburg College in Florida. The Thunder outfielder is in the midst of a career season that has seen him set career-highs in hits (110) doubles (22), home runs (15) and RBI (68). Amburgey was also slected as an Eastern League All-Star and participated in the Case's Pork Roll Home Run Derby at ARM & HAMMER Park.

Below is the full roster of the Postseason All-Star Team as released by the Eastern League, attached to this note is the league's release:

C: Deivi Grullon, Reading

1B: Will Craig, Altoona

2B: Cavan Biggio, New Hampshire

SS: Bo Bichette, New Hampshire

3B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., New Hampshre and Ke'Bryan Hayes, Altoona

OF: Trey Amburgey, Trenton

OF: Harold Ramirez, New Hampshire

OF: Jonathan Davis, New Hampshire

Utility: Levi Michael, Binghamton

DH: Corban Joseph, Bowie

RHP: Jordan Romano, New Hampshire

LHP: Keegan Akin, Bowie

Relief Pitcher: Matt Pierpont, Hartford

For the latest information on Thunder Baseball, presented by NJM Insurance, visit www.TrentonThunder.com or call 609-394-3300.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 23, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.