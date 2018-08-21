Trevor Olson Joins Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have agreed to terms with rookie forward Trevor Olson for the 2018-19 season.

Olson, 24, made his professional debut during an eight-game stint with the South Carolina Stingrays at the conclusion of the 2017-18 season, tallying one assist and six penalty minutes. The 6-foot-2, 198-pound forward also completed his senior season at the University of North Dakota, where he posted 12 points (2g-10a) and 18 penalty minutes in 28 games while serving as an alternate captain.

"Trevor is a mature player who does a lot of the little things right, and that's helped lead to championship success in his junior and college career," Solar Bears head coach and general manager Drake Berehowsky said. "We like his size and his puck-handling abilities, and we think he'll be a good fit in our locker room."

In 121 career games with the Fighting Hawks program, Olson amassed 35 points (11g-24a) and 73 penalty minutes, while helping North Dakota win a national championship at the 2016 Frozen Four in Tampa.

"I've heard nothing but great things about the city of Orlando and the Solar Bears," Olson said. "I'm excited to continue my hockey career within the systems that Coach Berehowsky has set in place, and I look forward to helping the team win a Kelly Cup."

Olson played junior hockey in the United States Hockey League for the Green Bay Gamblers and Sioux City Musketeers, posting totals of 71 points (26g-45a) and 111 penalty minutes in 91 career games, and won a Clark Cup championship with Green Bay in 2011-12.

