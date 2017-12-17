Trevino: Top Area Pro

News Release

JP II product earned second consecutive gold glove in 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI - John Paul II graduate and Texas Rangers farmhand Jose Trevino is the 2017 Mike Adams South Texas Professional Player of the Year. Trevino will be honored at the South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet, set for Thursday, January 18 at the Solomon P Ortiz Center.

In September, Trevino was named the MiLB Rawlings Gold Glove catcher for a second consecutive year.

The Corpus Christi native committed just three errors and three passed balls in 857 2/3 innings behind the plate for Double-A Frisco. His .996 fielding percentage and 41% caught-stealing rate led all Texas League backstops. Trevino also paced TL catchers in games (99), chances (829), putouts (762) and assists (64).

A member of the Rangers 40-man roster, Trevino earned Texas League Mid- and Postseason All-Star honors.

