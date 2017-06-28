Trent Cull Named Utica Comets Head Coach

News Release

Utica, NY - Vancouver Canucks General Manger Jim Benning announced today that Trent Cull has been named head coach of the Utica Comets. Cull becomes the second head coach in Comets history joining Utica from the Syracuse Crunch where he served as assistant coach in two stints over eight seasons.

"Trent is a passionate head coach with significant AHL experience," said Benning. "He understands the development path of a young player, including the challenges they face, and has been a part of many successful organizations. Trent is a teacher with a positive, energetic work ethic. We're excited to welcome him and his family to our organization."

Cull, 43, was head coach of the OHL's Sudbury Wolves for three seasons (2010 to 2013) compiling a 94-88-11-11 record. He served as an assistant coach with Syracuse for eight seasons from 2006 to 2010 and again from 2013 to 2017, culminating in an Eastern Conference Championship and berth in the 2017 Calder Cup Final.

"This is an exciting day, as we announce the second coach of the Utica Comets for our fifth anniversary season," Utica Comets President Rob Esche stated. "I was very fortunate to have played with both coaches (Travis & Trent) and I feel that Trent's character and vision will resonate with both his team and Comets fans while strengthening the hockey culture in our area."

The Georgetown, Ontario native played 11 seasons as a defenseman in the AHL and IHL with five teams: St. John's, Houston, Springfield, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Syracuse. He totaled 618 games as a pro with a 28-79-107 record and 1,629 penalty minutes.

