Travs Topple Thornton, Hooks

News Release

CORPUS CHRISTI - Max Povse pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings and enjoyed 18-hit support as Arkansas blanked Corpus Christi 9-0 Thursday night at Whataburger Field before 6,434.

Povse (2-0), who defeated the Hooks with seven shutout frames last Friday in North Little Rock, limited them to three hits. He walked three and struck out six in an 89-pitch, 56-strike performance.

Blake Perry worked 2 1/3 and Ryan Horstman finished for the Travelers (3-4).

Trent Thornton (0-1) quickly achieved the game's first two outs, but consecutive singles by Kyle Waldrop, Ryan Casteel, Tyler Marlette and Chantz Mack provided Arkansas with a 2-0 advantage.

The Travelers added on during their second turn against Thornton. Joey Wong 's liner and a Brock Hebert bunt single jump-started the three-run surge. Ian Miller then reached on a fielding error by third baseman J.D. Davis before Jay Baum 's fielder's choice RBI and a run-scoring single from Waldrop. Casteel's second single preceded an RBI ground out by Marlette.

Corpus Christi (4-3) stranded two in both the second and third innings. Povse issued walks to Jon Singleton and Alejandro Garcia to open the Hooks second, but fanned Jamie Ritchie with the bases loaded and coaxed a double-play ball off the bat of Bryan Muniz.

Arkansas extended its lead to 6-0 during the fourth, chasing Thornton in the process. Miller and Baum singled, prompting a move to the bullpen and Sean Stutzman . He caught Waldrop and Casteel looking, but Marlette lined an RBI single into left-center.

Thornton allowed four earned runs, 10 hits, and struck out two. Stutzman, added to the Hooks roster Thursday afternoon from extended Spring Training, recorded five strikeouts over two innings of work.

Doubles by Miller and Waldrop an out apart off Kyle Smith made it 7-0 in the sixth and Marlette's third single and fourth RBI of the night accounted for the eighth score. Miller's seventh-inning sacrifice fly plated Wong.

Waldrop and Casteel joined Marlette in the three-hit club.

Corpus Christi dropped a home opener for the first time since 2007.

Left-hander Kent Emanuel (1-0) pitches for the Hooks Friday against Tyler Herb (0-1). It's '80s Night at the ballpark with the Spazmatics in concert postgame, plus Bud Light Friday Fireworks.

