Travs Take Series in Tulsa with 3-2 Win

News Release

Tulsa, OK-The Arkansas Travelers came up clutch in a 3-2 win over the Tulsa Drillers on Wednesday night to take the series from the Drillers three games to one.

An aggressive tone was set early by the Travs to score in the first inning. Ian Miller led off with an infield single and stole second on the next pitch. He came home with the game's first run two batters later on a Kyle Waldrop base hit. The Travs extended the lead in the fourth. Dario Pizzano and Tyler Marlette opened the inning with a single and a double before Joey Wong 's one out groundball scored Pizzano and made it a two-run lead.

Lindsey Caughel delivered a quality start for Arkansas working six innings although Tulsa did rally to tie the game against him with single runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Only one of the runs was an earned run as Caughel surrendered five hits and three walks while picking up a pair of strikeouts. With the win, he improved his record to 8-7.

Tied in the top of the sixth inning, Pizzano opened the frame with a double. He advanced to third with two out setting up Joey Wong to be the hero and he delivered. Wong, a former Tulsa Driller, lined a single to left plating Pizzano for what turned out to be the winning run. He finished the night 2-4 with a pair of runs knocked in.

The bullpen of Blake Perry and Darin Gillies closed out the victory. Perry worked a scoreless seventh and notched the first two outs of the eighth before giving way to Gillies with two on. He induced a shallow fly ball along the left field line that Chuck Taylor was able to snare on the run with a stumble at the end that ripped up a sizeable chunk of grass. Gillies then worked around a one out single in the ninth to earn his second save.

Kyle Waldrop led the offense with three hits on the night including a double and an RBI. Wong, Pizzano (2-4, double) and Tyler Marlette (2-4, double) also had multi-hit nights.

Arkansas returns home Thursday night to begin a seven game homestand with the first of four against the Springfield Cardinals. Right-hander Justin DeFratus (2-5, 5.35) takes the hill for the Travs opposed by lefty Austin Gomber (4-6, 4.19) for Springfield. First pitch is set for 7:10. The Red Cross will be at DSP doing a mobile blood drive with free tickets for donors. There is also a temporary tattoo giveaway for the first 1000 fans through the gates and it is Zombie Survival Theme Night. The game will also be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

