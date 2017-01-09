Travis Larner Named Director of Communications for PGCBL

ELMIRA, N.Y. -- Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League (PGCBL) President Jeff Kunion is pleased to announce the appointment of Travis Larner as the league's Director of Communications. Larner is no stranger to the PGCBL, as he has worked in the front office of the Newark Pilots since the team's inception in 2011.

"Having been involved with the league and the Newark Pilots since the beginning in 2011, I can say that I am truly excited to join the PGCBL as the Director of Communications," Larner said. "I'd like to thank Jeff Kunion for providing me with this opportunity, and I'd like to send a special thanks to Pilots owners Bob and Leslie Ohmann for their unwavering support throughout my professional career."

Originally from Ontario, N.Y., Larner resides just minutes away from historic Dunn Field in Elmira, N.Y., home of the Elmira Pioneers. He's in his second year as a member of the sports information staff at Elmira College and his first as the Assistant Director of Sports Information for the Soaring Eagles. At EC, Larner is responsible for coverage and promotion of Elmira's 20 varsity programs. He graduated cum laude from St. John Fisher College with a bachelor's in Sports Management in 2013, and is currently pursuing a graduate degree at Elmira.

Larner joins the PGCBL with an extensive background in baseball at both the collegiate and professional levels. He was the first intern hired by the Newark Pilots under former General Manager Pat Brown in preparation for the team's inaugural season in 2011 and has since assisted the club in a multitude of facets. Larner oversaw all media relations efforts during Newark's 2011 PGCBL title run and was rewarded for his efforts with a championship ring.

His résumé also includes a season in the communications department with both the Rochester Red Wings, Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, and with the Corpus Christi Hooks, Double-A affiliate of the Houston Astros. Following graduation from St. John Fisher, Larner traveled south to Sarasota, Fla., where he served as a Media Relations Assistant with the Baltimore Orioles during Spring Training under Jeff Lantz, currently the Senior Director of Communications for Minor League Baseball.

Before returning to his native New York, Larner spent a year as an Athletic Communications Assistant at Florida Southern College in Lakeland, Fla. Among other duties, he aided in the coverage of FSC's baseball team, winner of nine NCAA Division II national championships. During the spring of 2015, he witnessed the slugging prowess of future Detroit Tigers draft pick Sam Machonis, an all-star member of Mohawk Valley's 2015 PGCBL championship team.

With the PGCBL, Larner will be responsible for maintenance and updates to the league's website, publishing new and interesting content about the league and its teams on PGCBL.com, expanding social media efforts, and managing the league's statistical database.

