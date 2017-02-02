Travelers Announce Steven Davis as New Radio Broadcaster

Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers announced Thursday that Steven Davis will be the new Radio Broadcaster / "Voice of the Travs" for the 2017 baseball season. Steven comes to the Travs with over a decade of sports broadcast experience.

The 2017 season will mark Steven's 13th year calling baseball and 10th in the minor leagues. Steven spent six years (2008-2013) with the Travs Northern Division rivals, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Royals), preceded by three years (2005-2007) with the Idaho Falls Chukars (Royals). Over the past three years (2014-2016) Steven has called baseball for the University of Kansas on both TV and radio. The past nine years (2008-2017) Steven has spent his winter months as the voice of UMKC (University of Missouri-Kansas City) Kangaroo basketball. Steven has also done substitute play-by-play for several organizations including the Kansas City Royals and the Arkansas Razorback basketball team.

"We are extremely excited and proud to have Steven join our team!" said Arkansas Travelers General Manager, Paul Allen. "We have no doubt baseball fans in Central Arkansas will enjoy the imagery that he brings to the airwaves." Steven's broadcast of the 2017 season can be heard on the Travs flagship radio station, Sports Animal 920, as well as online via the "Listen Live" link at www.travs.com.

