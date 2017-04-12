Transaction: Steven Swavely Recalled by Phantoms

News Release

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, have recalled from loan forward Steven Swavely from the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

A 25-year-old forward from Reading, Pennsylvania, Swavely is in the midst of his first full professional season and has tallied 18 goals, 21 assists and 39 total points in 40 games with Reading. He's also appeared in 14 games with the Phantoms this season and 29 total AHL outings with Lehigh Valley during which he's compiled three goals and four penalty minutes.

Lehigh Valley continues its push towards the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs tonight when the Phantoms invade Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for a 7:05 p.m. clash with the Penguins. Lehigh Valley will secure a postseason berth with a win or overtime/shootout loss at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

