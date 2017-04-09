Transaction: Robert Hagg Recalled by Flyers

News Release

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers, parent club of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, have recalled from loan defenseman Robert Hagg.

Photo courtesy JustSports Photography. A 22-year-old blueliner from Uppsala, Sweden, Hagg is in the midst of his third professional season and has tallied seven goals, eight assists and 15 points in 56 games with the Phantoms this year. He appeared in his 200th career AHL outing Saturday and has compiled 16 goals, 34 assists, 50 points and 142 penalty minutes during that time.

Hagg was a second-round selection (#41 overall) by Philadelphia in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

