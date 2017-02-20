Toyota SportsPlex and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

February 20, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Toyota SportsPlex, in conjunction with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, today unveiled the Toyota Tykes Learn to Play Program for youth hockey players in the region.

The program, which is put on with the support of seven NEPA Toyota Dealers, aims to encourage children in the area to try the game of hockey and introduce them to the skills, team-building, and recreational aspects of the game. The program will target boys and girls ages 4-8 that are interested in learning how to play hockey.

The program will outfit up to 50 players with hockey equipment including a helmet, shoulder pads, pants, shin guards, elbow pads, gloves, stick, rental skates and a Toyota Tykes Learn to Play jersey and bag. Children in the program will also have an opportunity to skate during an intermission at a Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins home game during the 2016-17 season. The Penguins will incorporate player/coach/mascot appearances into select program dates based on the team's game schedule.

"Toyota is excited to give young boys and girls in the region the opportunity to gain high level instruction as well as being involved with one of the first AHL teams in the league to embark on such a program to grow the game of hockey" said Stori Snider, who represents NEPA Toyota Dealers.

This eight week program starts Saturday, Mar. 11th and will continue each Saturday through Apr. 28, 2017. Equipment distribution will be first-come, first-served based on registration and while inventory lasts.

Registration is available on www.toyotasportsplex.com or at the Toyota SportsPlex at Coal Street Park in Wilkes-Barre. Equipment distribution will take place at the Penguins Team Store on Coal Street. Players can only register once in this sponsored program.

It is recommended that any participant that does not know how to skate should participate in a learn to skate program at the Toyota SporstPlex before enrolling in the Toyota Tykes Learn to Play Program.

For more information or to register, please visit www.toyotasportsplex.com or call Jason Spess at 570-208-9474.

