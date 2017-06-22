Tourists Take Control from the Start; Beat Braves

News Release

ASHEVILLE--The Asheville Tourists raced out to a fast start in their second half opener and never looked back. They outplayed the Rome Braves and pulled out a convincing 7-1 victory in front of the Thirsty Thursday faithful.

Rome plated a run in the top of the first inning when Austin Bush's fly ball hit the right field wall just past Willie Abreu's outstretched glove. The Tourists wasted little time in responding. Manny Melendez led off the bottom of the first with a Home Run to tie the game.

Later in the inning, Max George and Brian Serven connected with RBI base hits to give Asheville a 3-1 advantage after one. The Tourists tacked on another run in the third. Jose Gomez and Abreu hit back-to-back doubles off Rome's starting pitcher Alan Rangel.

The score remained 4-1 until the bottom of the seventh. George came to the plate with two outs and two runners in scoring position. The Asheville second-baseman lined a base hit into left field that plated both runners. George then went from first to third on a wild pitch and scored on an errant throw by catcher Lucas Herbert.

Asheville's pitching was sharp all night. Brandon Gold earned his fourth win of the year with a solid five innings of work. Bryan Baker tossed a pair of shutout innings before turning the ball over to Julian Fernandez; who pitched a scoreless eighth. Heath Holder then made his Asheville Tourists debut with a dominant ninth inning.

The Tourists pounded out 12 hits on the night and held the Braves scoreless for the final 8.1 innings of the contest. Friday night will feature the same two teams in game two of the series. The first pitch is set for 7:05pm.

