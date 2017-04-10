Tourists Outlast Power in Extras

News Release

CHARLESTON-- It took 11 innings for the West Virginia Power to run out of pitchers; but once they did, the Asheville Tourists took advantage and captured a 5-1 series opening victory. Asheville scored four runs in the top of the 11th inning and limited the Power to six hits throughout the game.

West Virginia scored the game's initial run in the bottom of the third. Logan Ratledge doubled off Tourists starter Alejandro Requena and that two-bagger plated Arden Pabst. Asheville answered in the top of the fourth off Power starter Cam Vieaux. Taylor Snyder led off the inning with a double and later scored on Tyler Nevin's sacrifice fly.

The score remained 1-1 although both teams had opportunities to win in regulation. Asheville hit into three rally-killing double plays while West Virginia squandered a lead-off triple in the bottom of the ninth.

In the 11th, the Power brought in a position player, Ratledge, to pitch. The Tourists loaded the bases and with two outs Willie Abreu cleared the bags with a three-run triple to deep center. Joel Diaz followed with an RBI single that scored Abreu. Diaz finished 3-for-5.

Requena lasted 7.1 innings, the longest outing of a Tourists starting pitcher this year. Justin Lawrence came in to clean up an eighth inning mess and pitched his way around the ninth inning drama. Kenny Oakley earned the win with a pair of hitless innings in extras.

Abreu, Snyder, and Colton Welker each chipped in two hits offensively while Nevin extended his hitting streak to four games with a ninth inning single.

The series continues on Tuesday night with game two scheduled to start at 7:05pm.

