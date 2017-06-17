Tough Week Ends with 3-1 Loss in San Antonio

News Release

The Tulsa Roughnecks FC closed out a busy week Saturday night in Texas with a 3-1 loss to San Antonio FC. The Roughnecks lost despite controlling play through most of the second half against the only undefeated side in the USL.

It was a difficult assignment for the Roughnecks who were playing their third match in seven days after suffering a pair of heartbreaking losses to Swope Park and FC Dallas of MLS earlier in the week.

The match began in the worst possible way for the Roughnecks as San Antonio took an early lead in only the fourth minute. Confusion at the back for Tulsa resulted in the ball rolling to Kris Tyrpak. While sitting on the ground ten yards in front of the goal, Tyrpak rolled his shot into the corner of the net to give SAFC the quick 1-0 lead.

San Antonio entered the match with seven straight shutouts in USL regular season play, but the Roughnecks ended the impressive streak in the 27th minute. Matej Dekovic, making his first start at left back, found space down the wing and centered a cross to Joaquin Rivas in front of goal. Rivas ran onto the cross and hit a left-footed shot inside the near post and past SAFC goalkeeper Diego Restrepo to level the score at 1-1. The goal ended a streak of 672 scoreless minutes for San Antonio.

The Roughnecks were unable to carry the lead into the break as Tyrpak struck again in the 33rd minute. A cross from Greg Cochrane was headed back to Tyrpak who settled and struck a left-footed shot past TRFC goalkeeper Bryan Byars to put San Antonio back in front.

After the halftime break, the Roughnecks controlled most of the possession, but an equalizer would never come.

San Antonio substitute Devin Vega would deliver the fatal blow to the Roughnecks in the 76th minute. A clearance from Jorge Corrales went straight to Vega who fired past Byars to make it 3-1.

Tulsa continued to push forward in search of a way back into the game, but several good chances would go by without a second goal.

It was a disappointing loss for the Roughnecks, but not a discouraging one. TRFC held the advantage in shots 12-8 and the advantage in possession 53%-47%. The Roughnecks had nine corner kicks to only three for SAFC.

The loss drops the Roughnecks regular season record to 5-7-0. After the busy week, Tulsa will now benefit from nine days off before returning to action on Tuesday, June 27 when it hosts Swope Park at ONEOK Field. Tickets are available.

