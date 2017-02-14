Tote Bags to Adults and Teens During Covanta Easy Being Green

HEAT HOME GAMES COMING UP THIS WEEK: Stockton Heat vs. San Jose Barracuda Friday, February 17 (7:30 p.m. faceoff - 6:30 p.m. doors) - Stockton Arena It's one of the Heat's signature events as Covanta Easy Being Green presented by the Port of Stockton kicks off on Friday, February 17 as the Heat host San Jose! If you've never been to Covanta Easy Being Green, you're missing out on all of the tips and tricks to help you and your family not only do your part to help preserve our environment, but you will also learn tips and tricks from companies who can take money out of your energy bills and put them back in your pockets! Plus, it's another great giveaway as a Heat tote bag will be given to the first 750 fans 13-years-old and over! Finally it's $1 Dog night as well but are limited five hot dogs per customer while supplies last!

Stockton Heat vs. Bakersfield Condors Saturday, February 18 (7:30 p.m. faceoff - 6:30 p.m. doors) - Stockton Arena Covanta Easy Being Green continues on Saturday as the Bakersfield Condors come to town for another Heat tote bag giveaway to the first 750 fans 13-years-old and over, perfect to use as a new grocery bag or as your bag you take to various sporting events since it is a clear tote bag! The Green Fair continues on the concourse today and there will be a number of mascots in attendance as well!

HEAT HOME GAMES IN THE NEAR FUTURE:

Our favorite bearded Heat player Hunter Smith gets his very own bobblehead, which is given out to the first 5- adults and teens 13-years-old and over on Sunday, February 26! Stockton Heat vs. Texas Stars Wednesday, February 22 (7:00 p.m. faceoff - 6:00 p.m. doors) - Stockton Arena The first 500 fans will take home an 8×10? photo card featuring Alternate Captain Matt Frattin as the Heat face the Texas Stars on a Wednesday night. It will be just the second meeting between the Heat and Stars this season and first since the second game of the season back on October 19.

Stockton Heat vs. Texas Stars Sunday, February 26 (4:00 p.m. faceoff - 3:00 p.m. doors) - Stockton Arena The second of four bobbleheads is given away at the doors to the first 500 adults and teens 13-years-old and over as everyone's favorite bearded winger, Hunter Smith, is enshrined in bobblehead form! Get here early as these are sure to go quickly as it's the first of two bobbleheads given to the adults and teens this year. This is also the first home game on a Sunday this year so please note the 4:00 p.m. start at Stockton Arena!

HEAT HOME GAMES COMING DOWN THE PIKE: Stockton Heat vs. Bakersfield Condors Saturday, March 4 (7:30 p.m. faceoff - 6:30 p.m. doors) - Stockton Arena One of everyone's favorite night's returns to the schedule in early March as we'll host Star Wars Night, inviting the 501st Legion - Central California Garrison out in full costume! Take pictures with some of the incredible costumes and, of course, your favorite characters like Darth Vader, Boba Fett, Stormtroopers and much, much more! It's already going to be an awesome night to bring the family out, but we'll make it even better by giving away a black youth replica Heat jersey to the first 1,000 kids 12-years-old and younger!

Stockton Heat vs. San Jose Barracuda Saturday, March 18 (7:30 p.m. faceoff - 6:30 p.m. doors) - Stockton Arena We gave a Heat replica jersey to the kids on Star Wars Night, now adults and teens get their turn as the first 1,000 fans, 13-years-old and over will receive a red Heat replica jersey! Plus it's the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life Night! Get your team fundraising now and come out to the game with your team!

UPCOMING EVENTS FOR OUR LOYAL SEASON TICKET HOLDERS:

Get out with the team and skate after the game on Sunday, February 26! It's your chance to get to know the players, get a few things signed, and of course take some great photos! The next Full Season Ticket Holder event will be another pre-game Chalk Talk with Head Coach Ryan Huska before the game this Friday, February 17 against the San Jose Barracuda. Come prepared to ask questions about the team or the burning questions you've always wanted to know about hockey.

Full Season Ticket Holders can RSVP now for the exclusive "Skate with the Team" event. Get on the ice with the Stockton Heat after the Sunday, February 26 game against the Texas Stars. This event, exclusive to ticket holders, requires an RSVP, especially if you need rental skates. You can RSVP now by calling your ticket rep now or you can RSVP online here!

Coming up next month during the second and final Sunday home game of the season, the Heat will invite season ticket holders to paint the ice! More info to come in the next few weeks.

Plus expect an exciting announcement very, very soon about the Heat season tickets for 2017-18 as some exciting new changes are afoot!

For more information on upcoming events and for the latest Season Ticket Holder News, visit StocktonHeat.com/STH or follow @AHLHeatTix on Twitter! To learn how you can become a Season Ticket Holder and attend awesome events like these, call 209.373.1500 and speak with our account executives today or visit StocktonHeat.com!

GROUP PERK OF THE WEEK: How would you like to get on the ice after a Heat game and play some broomball with your group?

For groups of 200 or more, this goal is actually quite attainable, and a perfect perk for social clubs, businesses, or corporations. Broomball is very much like hockey except instead of a puck, you use a ball and instead of the stick, you use a broom! Celebrate a victory on the same ice the Heat celebrate on.

To learn more about this and other group perks available, or to book your group now, call 209.373.1500 or visit StocktonHeat.com.

DON'T MISS THIS DEAL: With Covanta Easy Being Green this week, we have a great ticket package that gets you to either Friday or Saturday night's game and another undated voucher good for another game at Stockton Heat home game this season.

Starting at just $22, the Green Combo pack is available now online or by calling 209.373.1500 and speaking to one of our ticket representatives.

