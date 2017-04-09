=Total \\"Tuga Effort

News Release

KISSIMMEE, FL - All nine Tortugas recorded a hit in their 14-5 drubbing of the Florida Fire Frogs Sunday afternoon at Osceola County Stadium. Daytona scored three runs or more in four of their nine at-bats.

The Tortugas started the scoring with a crooked number in the third inning. With one out, and a runner at first, Josciel Veras pulled a double up the third base line to score Daniel Sweet. One batter later, Gavin LaValley delivered the first home run of the year on a two-run shot to left.

Leading 3-0, the Tortugas would use the big bats again an inning later when Blake Butler walloped a home run to the left field corner.

The Fire Frogs would claw back in against RHP Jesus Reyes, scoring three runs in the third and fourth innings. However, it was the closest the Fire Frogs would get all afternoon.

Daytona went back to work in the sixth inning, when Sweet cleared the bases with a three-run double to centerfield for his first RBIs of the year. Daytona lead 7-3 after six innings.

The offense wasn't done just yet. Garrett Boulware, in his first start of the year, would add four RBIs over the final two frames. First, it was a two-run double to left in the eighth. He then followed it up with a two-run single to center an inning later.

In-between, the Tortugas added a run on a Taylor Lewis wild pitch and a pair on a LaValley single to center.

All in all, the Tortugas set season high's with their 14 runs and 18 hits.

RHP Jesus Reyes (1-0) notched the win in his first career start, allowing three runs in 5 1/3 innings. LHP Ricardo Sanchez (0-1) suffered the loss, allowing four runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings.

The Tortugas continues their road trip Monday at Jupiter. Daytona will turn to LHP Ty Boyles, while Jupiter will counter with RHP Trevor Richards. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM with coverage beginning at 6:10 PM on AM 1230 and AM 1490 WSBB.

Notes: Garrett Boulware tied a career-high with four RBIs (June, 2014)...Daytona had eight runs and 21 hits through the first three games, before scoring 14 runs on 18 hits Sunday...Blake Butler broke his 0-for-22 drought with his fourth inning home run...Daniel Sweet started the season 0-for-8, before going 4-for-5 with a walk and three RBIs Sunday...Daytona's 14 runs and 18 hits were their most since July 26th, 2015 vs. St. Lucie (16 runs on 19 hits)

