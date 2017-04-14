Tortugas Silenced on Super Hero Night

News Release

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - Five hits was all the Daytona Tortugas offense could muster in a 6-0 setback against Fort Myers on Friday night in front of 3,160 fans at Radiology Associates Field at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

RHP David Fischer (1-0) fooled Tortugas hitters in his five innings of work. He struck out eight, walked four, and allowed just two hits. RHP Williams Ramirez and LHP Anthony McIver came out of the bullpen to toss two scoreless innings a piece.

On the other side, RHP Vladimir Gutierrez (0-2) was roughed up early. The Miracle got triples from their leadoff man in each of the first two innings off the bats of Alex Perez and Rafael Valera. Chris Paul and Sean Miller, respectively, would go on to bring them in to put Fort Myers ahead 2-0. Perez, Valera, and Miller all reached base three times in the game and all of them factored into a four-run fifth inning that gave the Miracle a commanding lead.

Gutierrez pitched 4 2/3 innings, permitted 10 hits, six earned runs, two walks, and fanned three in the second Minor League start of his career. After Gutierrez was taken out of the game, Fort Myers didn't have a single baserunner over the last 4 1/3 innings. RHP Austin Orewiler, LHP Juan Martinez, and RHP Tanner Rainey combined to toss just 44 pitches and record five strikeouts.

Opening Weekend continues at The Jack Saturday evening with Jackie Robinson Night at the park. The celebration of Jackie Robinson's legacy in Daytona Beach features a fireworks show, all the players wearing a special jersey with Jackie's #9, and replica t-shirts to the first 1,000 fans. RHP Jesus Reyes (1-0, 5.06) will be opposed by RHP Keaton Steele (0-1, 3.60) of the Miracle. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM with pregame at 6:45 PM on AM 1230 and AM 1490 WSBB.

Notes: The Tortugas bullpen scoreless streak continued on Friday night. The 'pen hasn't allowed a run in the past 22 innings, dating back to the April 10th loss at Jupiter... Tanner Rainey has struck out 13 of the 15 batters he's faced this year and has yet to surrender a baserunner... Daytona went another night without a defensive miscue. They have just two errors at this point in the season, fewest in the FSL.

