Tortugas Ownership Group Establishes Community Foundation

January 5, 2017





Daytona Beach, FL - The ownership group that acquired the Daytona Tortugas Advanced A Minor League Baseball Club last year is excited to start the new year giving back to the local community with its announcement today that it has established a charitable foundation designed to benefit youth sports and turtle conservation efforts in the community.

The Tortugas Care Charity Foundation was established with seed funding from team owners Reese Smith, Bob Fregolle and Rick French as a way of giving back to the local community that has supported baseball at Jackie Robinson Ballpark for more than a century.

Fregolle and French will serve on the board of trustees of the foundation, along with recently-appointed team President Ryan Keur. Current team Community Relations Director Kristen Alford will also serve as day-to-day Director of the foundation.

The Tortugas Care Charity Foundation is a 501(c)3 philanthropic organization that is committed to enriching the lives of youth in the local community through recreational opportunities -- and in a nod to the Tortugas team name -- contributing to sea turtle conservation efforts.

The foundation has already made a pledge to support the Miracle League of Volusia County and Tough Baseball, a local organization that uses athletics to teach and mentor children in the community.

During the 2017 baseball season, the team is planning jersey auctions to benefit the foundation and all 50/50 raffle proceeds will also fund foundation grants. The foundation also plans to host other fundraising events throughout the upcoming season in addition to an annual signature event that will be announced soon.

The ownership group will use its social media channels, radio partnerships, team newsletter and a portion of its print advertising budget to support the growth of the foundation, which will officially launch in January.

"The Tortugas Care Charity Foundation is something that Reese, Rick and I have wanted to establish from the moment we acquired the team because each of us has adopted Daytona Beach as our second home and want to give back to the local community that comes out and supports our organization year-round" said Fregolle.

Once the foundation officially launches in a few weeks, both grant applications and donations will be accepted at the Tortugas principal office at 110 East Orange Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 and via their new Facebook Daytona Tortugas Care Charity Foundation Facebook page.

