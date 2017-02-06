TORTUGAS ANNOUNCE 2017 PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE

Daytona Beach, FL - The Daytona Tortugas released their promotional schedule for the 2017 season Monday afternoon. The promotional schedule, which is unlike any other, includes more than 24 giveaways, 13 fireworks shows, 11 specialty jerseys, and 70 reasons to come to Radiology Associates Field at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

The season kicks off with 12 Days of Giving in April, spanning the exhibition game against Embry Riddle (April 5) and the 11 home games in the first month of the season. Opening Night (April 13) will include the Fur Circus at The Jack and the first of two magnet schedule giveaways of the opening homestand. The highlight of the first homestand is our Easter celebration on April 15. Gates will open at 11:30 AM for Easter Brunch and the day will end with the largest Easter Egg Hunt in Volusia County, as candy will be dropped to the field from a helicopter.

The opening homestand also includes Jackie Robinson Night on April 15th, where the Tortugas will be the only team in Minor League Baseball to wear all #9 jerseys. These jerseys will be in honor of Jackie Robinson and the number he wore in the minors and when he played in Daytona Beach. Replica jerseys will be given away to the first 1,000 fans that night as well.

Each day of the week will have it's own theme throughout the season, with Belly Buster Monday, Thirsty Thursday and Saturday Fireworks all returning. New in 2017 are Taco Tuesday, Wins-Day, Fashionable Friday and Sunday's Best.

Wins-Day is a guaranteed Tortugas win. If the Tortugas are unable to win a Wednesday home game, everyone in attendance will receive a free ticket to a future home game. Wednesday will also include Weenie Wednesday, where hot dogs, popcorn and small soda's will all be $1.

Sunday's Best is a T-Shirt Giveaway to the first 500 fans at every Sunday home game. Tiny Tugas will be on Sunday's as well.

Fashionable Friday will include a different specialty jersey worn by the Tortugas every Friday home game. These include Guy Harvey Night (April 21), where the Tortugas will wear Guy Harvey jerseys and Harvey will make an appearance at The Jack, and Sager Strong Night (July 21) to honor the late Craig Sager.

It's not all new, as Super Hero Night, Star Wars Night, TV Giveaway, Princess Night and Bark in the Park are some of the great returning promotions from 2016.

The Tortugas will have their first bobblehead giveaway in team history on July 15th, when they honor former Daytona resident Bob Ross. Bob Ross Bobblehead Night will also include postgame fireworks.

Silver Sluggers returns in 2017 and will remain on Tuesday's with three bonus weekend games included.

Other promotions include: Wine & Design (April 19, May 17, June 28 & August 9), Cinco De Mayo (May 5), Faith & Fireworks (May 6), Education Day (May 10 & August 23), Military Appreciation (May 26), Hometown Heroes (May 27), Camp Day (June 21), Nascar Night (June 29), Independence Day (July 4), PRIDE Night (July 22)

The Tortugas home schedule begins with a matchup against the Fort Myers Miracle on April 13th at 7:05 p.m. at Radiology Associates Field at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. Call (386) 257-3172 to purchase your tickets or visit daytonatortugas.com.

