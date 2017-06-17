Toros Fall to Los Dos at Home

News Release

*EDINBURG, TEXAS, *June 17, 2017*-* The Rio Grande Valley FC Toros dropped a game at home to Los Angeles Galaxy II 1-0. Johnathan Estrada scored the lone goal of the match.

RGV's Calle Brown was an important player for the Toros throughout the first half. Calle Brown had his first save in the 8th minute. In the 25th minute, Calle Brown was forced to go full stretch for the save and denied Alejandro Covarrubias from getting on the score-sheet. Todd Wharton found the ball inside the Galaxy II's box minutes later. Eric Lopez saved his shot and sent both teams even at the half.

The RGV FC Toros picked up the tempo of the game in the second half. Toros' Ruben Luna connected with a cross in the 60th minute. Unfortunately his header went wide to the right. Luna stole the ball from the defense four minutes later. After dribbling the ball for a couple of yards, Luna shot's was saved by LA's Eric Lopez.

Rio Grande Valley required of Calle Brown heroics in the 61st minute. After an initial diving save, Brown denied the rebounding header. LA Galaxy II scored the eventual game winner in the 70th minute. Johnathan Estrada scored off a Justin Dhillon assist to put Los Angeles ahead. Victor Garza almost pulled both teams even in the 76th minute. Todd Wharton found him inside the box but Garza's shot went wide.

The Toros kept fighting for the equalizer in the last minutes of the game. Ruben Luna had another header the barely missed the goal. RGV FC almost tied the game up in stoppage time. TJ Casner crossed the ball off a set piece that found Ruben Luna. Luna headed the ball towards his teammates but the LA defense was able to send the ball out of bounds right before Toros players could make contact.

Rio Grande Valley FC Toros hit the road once again and face Sacramento Republic FC in a midweek game. The game will kick off at 10p.m. CT on June 21.

