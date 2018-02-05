Toronto's Andreas Johnsson Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Toronto Marlies forward Andreas Johnsson has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Feb. 4, 2018.

Johnsson recorded two goals and three assists for five points in Toronto's two games last week, helping the Marlies remain unbeaten in regulation in 2018.

Johnsson's week actually began in Utica on Monday night, when his winning goal in the final round-robin game helped the North Division capture the 2018 AHL All-Star Challenge championship. When the regular season resumed in Rochester on Friday night, Johnsson picked up a goal and two assists as the Marlies defeated the Americans, 4-2. And on Saturday afternoon, he tallied a goal and an assist in a 7-1 win over Laval as Toronto improved to 12-0-0-1 in its last 13 games, a streak that began on New Year's Eve.

A 23-year-old native of Gavle, Sweden, Johnsson is tied for second in the AHL with 22 goals and has a team-best 37 points in 41 games for the Marlies this season. Johnsson, who was a seventh-round pick by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 NHL Draft, has totaled 42 goals and 42 assists for 84 points in 116 games over his two AHL seasons since coming to North America after three years with Frolunda in the Swedish Hockey League.

In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, Johnsson will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Marlies home game.

