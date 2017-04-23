Toronto Takes Game 2, 6-2

News Release

ALBANY, NY - The Albany Devils fell to the the Toronto Marlies 6-2 in Game 2 of the Calder Cup Playoffs Saturday at Times Union Center. The series is even at 1-1 as the two teams head to Toronto.

*Box Score

Kerby Rychel put the Marlies on the board first at 2:56 of the opening period. Kevin Rooney then tied the game at 18:25 with his first goal of the Calder Cup Playoffs. Blake Pietila put a pass on Rooney's tape in front of the net for a tip-in goal. Steven Santini picked up the secondary assist.

Sergey Kalinin quickly answered Rooney's goal at 18:36 to give Toronto a 2-1 lead at the end of the first period.

Frederik Gauthier and Colin Greening scored for Toronto at 4:15 and 6:38, respectively, of the second period to push the lead to 4-1 before John Quenneville netted his second goal of the playoffs at 8:59. Quenneville cleaned up a loose puck in front, off of a Blake Coleman shot.

Andreas Johnsson gave Toronto a 5-2 lead heading into the final period at 16:09 of the second and Trevor Moore found the net at 4:35 of the third.

Mackenzie Blackwood made 9 saves on 13 shots before being replaced by Ken Appleby who turned aside 8 of 10 shots. Toronto goaltender Garret Sparks saved 16 of 18 shots before Kasimir Kaskisuo registered 3 stops on 3 shots in the third period.

The Devils travel to Toronto Wednesday for a 7 pm puck drop against the Marlies for Game 3 of the series.

- devils -

