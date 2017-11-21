TORONTO FC TO PLAY COLUMBUS CREW IN EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS

November 21, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Toronto FC
News Release
WHAT:
As Toronto FC takes on Columbus Crew in the first leg of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs, Toronto FC supporters are invited to Real Sports Bar & Grill for an official viewing party presented by Budweiser. The first 100 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative playoff t-shirt.
Participating bars will have additional prizing onsite as well as Budweiser Redemption Brew to cheer on the Reds to victory!
WHO: Hundreds of Toronto FC supporters
WHEN: Tuesday, November 21st, 2017
7:30 p.m. - Viewing party begins
8 p.m. - Kick-off
WHERE: Real Sports Bar & Grill
15 York St,
Toronto, ON
M5J 2Z2
