TORONTO FC TO PLAY COLUMBUS CREW IN EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS

News Release

WHAT:

As Toronto FC takes on Columbus Crew in the first leg of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs, Toronto FC supporters are invited to Real Sports Bar & Grill for an official viewing party presented by Budweiser. The first 100 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative playoff t-shirt.

Participating bars will have additional prizing onsite as well as Budweiser Redemption Brew to cheer on the Reds to victory!

WHO: Hundreds of Toronto FC supporters

WHEN: Tuesday, November 21st, 2017

7:30 p.m. - Viewing party begins

8 p.m. - Kick-off

WHERE: Real Sports Bar & Grill

15 York St,

Toronto, ON

M5J 2Z2

