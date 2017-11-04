Toronto FC to HOST New york Red bulls in eastern conference semifinals

November 4, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Toronto FC
News Release
WHAT: As Toronto FC continue their journey to the 2017 MLS Cup, the team will kick-off the day at Brazen Head, the official Toronto FC MLS Playoff headquarters. Hundreds of fans can participate in various celebrations leading up to the match including the March to the Match, games, prizes and special appearances by Toronto FC alumni.
After the March to the Match, fans will continue the celebration at the Budweiser King Club at BMO Field for the Official Toronto FC MLS Playoffs pregame party presented by Budweiser featuring one of Canada's most in-demand DJ's, DJ Starting from Scratch.
Fans are strongly encouraged to arrive to their seats by 2:45 p.m. for a spectacular MLS Cup Playoffs opening ceremony.
WHO: Toronto FC alumni
Toronto FC supporters
DJ Starting from Scratch
Interview and Photo opportunities available
WHEN: Sunday, November 5, 2017
11:30 a.m. - Liberty Village Street Party presented by Budweiser 1:30 p.m. - Budweiser Patio Party begins
2 p.m. - March to the Match begins
WHERE: Liberty Village Street Party
East Liberty Street
March to the Match
Brazen Head
The Official Toronto FC MLS Cup Playoff pregame party and concert Presented by Budweiser
BMO Field's Budweiser King Club North Extended Patio
*Media must have game-day credentials to cover this portion of the day's festivities.
