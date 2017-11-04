Toronto FC to HOST New york Red bulls in eastern conference semifinals

News Release

WHAT: As Toronto FC continue their journey to the 2017 MLS Cup, the team will kick-off the day at Brazen Head, the official Toronto FC MLS Playoff headquarters. Hundreds of fans can participate in various celebrations leading up to the match including the March to the Match, games, prizes and special appearances by Toronto FC alumni.

After the March to the Match, fans will continue the celebration at the Budweiser King Club at BMO Field for the Official Toronto FC MLS Playoffs pregame party presented by Budweiser featuring one of Canada's most in-demand DJ's, DJ Starting from Scratch.

Fans are strongly encouraged to arrive to their seats by 2:45 p.m. for a spectacular MLS Cup Playoffs opening ceremony.

WHO: Toronto FC alumni

Toronto FC supporters

DJ Starting from Scratch

Interview and Photo opportunities available

WHEN: Sunday, November 5, 2017

11:30 a.m. - Liberty Village Street Party presented by Budweiser 1:30 p.m. - Budweiser Patio Party begins

2 p.m. - March to the Match begins

WHERE: Liberty Village Street Party

East Liberty Street

March to the Match

Brazen Head

The Official Toronto FC MLS Cup Playoff pregame party and concert Presented by Budweiser

BMO Field's Budweiser King Club North Extended Patio

*Media must have game-day credentials to cover this portion of the day's festivities.

