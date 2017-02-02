Toronto FC Sign Tosaint Ricketts to New Deal

February 2, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Toronto FC News Release





Toronto FC announced Thursday that the club has signed Canadian international forward Tosaint Ricketts to a new contract.

Ricketts, 29, joined Toronto FC on July 20, 2016 and made 17 appearances with 4 goals and one assist between the MLS regular season and MLS Cup Playoffs for the Reds.

"We are pleased to sign Tosaint to a new contract that will keep him at the club for the foreseeable future," said Toronto FC General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko. "Tosaint is a valued player for both TFC and the Canadian Men's national team. He made an immediate impact upon signing and that continued throughout the season and our run to the MLS Cup."

Ricketts has earned 55 caps for the Canadian national team and has scored 15 goals. Most recently he started for Canada and scored in a 4-2 victory over Bermuda in a friendly on January 22. In addition, Ricketts has represented Canada at the 2011, 2013 and 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup tournaments.

TRANSACTION: Toronto FC sign forward Tosaint Ricketts

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Major League Soccer Stories from February 2, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.