Toronto FC Sign Irwin to New Deal

Toronto FC announced Friday that the club has signed goalkeeper Clint Irwin to a new contract.

Irwin, 27, was reacquired on December 13, 2016 after being selected by Atlanta United in the 2016 Expansion Draft the same day. Irwin appeared in 25 matches with a record of 10-7-7 and nine clean sheets between the MLS Regular Season and MLS Cup Playoffs last season for the Reds.

"Clint was a big part of our success last season. His calming influence helped solidify our defensive group that we built during last year's offseason," said Toronto FC General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko. "Clint's reliability is very important to our group and we're happy to get this deal done."

Irwin was originally acquired in a trade with the Colorado on January 18, 2016 after spending three seasons with the Rapids. He holds an all-time record of 39-45-30 with 34 clean sheets combined for Toronto FC and Colorado in the MLS Regular Season and MLS Cup Playoffs.

TRANSACTION: Toronto FC sign goalkeeper Clint Irwin

