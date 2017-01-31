Toronto FC Sign French- Dr Congolese Defender Chris Mavinga

Toronto FC announced Tuesday that it has signed French-DR Congolese defender Chris Mavinga. He will be added to the roster upon receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and his Canadian work permit.

"Adding a player like Chris brings depth to our backline. He is a defender that played in the French national youth system which is recognized around the world as a leader in player development," said Toronto FC General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko. "We are very excited to add Chris to Toronto FC. His experience at the youth and senior levels will be a welcomed addition to the club."

Mavinga, 25, was recently on loan with ES Troyes AC (Troyes) of the French Ligue 1 making a combined 23 appearances. He played his youth soccer with both Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool. After signing professionally for Liverpool, he spent one season with the club but did not feature for the senior squad. He joined Belgian Pro League club K.R.C. Genk on loan in December 2010 and helped the team capture the 2010-11 Belgian Pro League Championship. In July 2011, Mavinga's contract was purchased by Stade Rennais Football Club (Rennes). He made 53 combined appearances across all competitions. At the conclusion of the 2013 season, Mavinga was sold to Russian side Rubin Kazan. After playing one year with the Russian side, Mavinga went on two separate loan spells in France. During the 2014-15 season, he was loaned to French club Stade Reims and most recently with Troyes.

Mavinga represented the French Men's national team at the U-19, U-20 and U-21 levels. He helped the French U-19 team capture the 2010 UEFA Under-19 Championship. Mavinga earned his first senior international cap with DR Congo. It came during an Africa Cup of Nations qualification match on September 6, 2015.

TRANSACTION: Toronto FC has signed French-DR Congolese defender Chris Mavinga.

CHRIS MAVINGA

Position: Defender

Height: 6'1

Weight: 172 lbs

Birthdate: May 26, 1991

Birth Place: Meaux, France

Hometown: Meaux, France

Nationality: French- DR Congo

Last Club: Troyes

How Acquired: Signed with Toronto FC on January 31, 2017

Pronunciation: "MAV-ING-AH"

-TORONTO FOOTBALL CLUB-

