Toronto FC Set to Face Columbus Crew Sc in Eastern Conference Finals

News Release

Toronto FC will face Columbus Crew SC in the Eastern Conference finals of the 2017 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. The first leg will take place on Tuesday, November 21 in Columbus with kick-off at 8:00 p.m. ET. The return leg will be at BMO Field on Wednesday, November 29 with kick-off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Toronto FC and Columbus met three times during the 2017 MLS regular season, with the Reds winning twice. The first match went in favour of Columbus, 2-1 on April 15 at MAPFRE Stadium. Tosaint Ricketts scored two late goals to lead TFC to a 2-1 victory in the second match in Columbus on May 10. On May 26, Victor Vazquez scored twice to help propel the Reds to a 5-0 victory at BMO Field, winning the season series and the 2017 Trillium Cup. This will mark the first time the clubs have met in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

The winners will advance to the 2017 MLS Cup, scheduled for Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 p.m. ET. For more information on Toronto FC playoff tickets please visit torontofc.ca/playoff-tickets.

