Toronto FC II 2017 USL Regular Season Schedule Announced

January 31, 2017 - United Soccer League (USL) - Toronto FC II News Release





United Soccer League (USL) announced Tuesday the complete regular season schedule for the 2017 season; which marks the seventh season in league history.

Toronto FC II will open the third season in club history on the road against Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday, March 25. It will mark the third consecutive year the team will open the season on the road. TFC II will host the Rochester Rhinos at the Ontario Soccer Centre in Vaughan to open the 2017 home schedule on Friday, April 7.

During the 2017 season, Toronto FC II will play 14 home matches at the Ontario Soccer Centre (six matches on Saturdays, three on Fridays and five on Wednesdays) with Wednesday, May 24 and Wednesday, June 14 being school day matches. The Young Reds will play two double header Saturday matches at BMO Field following the conclusion of the first team match.

Season seats are on sale now for $128. For more details, visit www.tfc2.ca or by calling (416)-360-GOAL (4625).

For the complete 2017 USL regular season schedule visit www.uslsoccer.com . Kick-off times will be announced at a later date. All dates are subject to change.

DATE OPPONENT VENUE

Saturday, March 25th Phoenix Rising FC Phoenix

Saturday, April 1st Tampa Bay Rowdies Tampa Bay

Tuesday, April 4th Orlando City B Orlando

Friday, April 7th Rochester Rhinos The Ontario Soccer Centre

Saturday, April 22nd Ottawa Fury FC Ottawa

Saturday, April 29th Louisville City FC Louisville

Wednesday, May 3rd Pittsburgh Riverhounds Pittsburgh

** Saturday, May 13th Bethlehem Steel FC BMO Field

Friday, May 19th Tampa Bay Rowdies The Ontario Soccer Centre

* Wednesday, May 24th Richmond Kickers The Ontario Soccer Centre

Saturday, May 27th FC Cincinnati Cincinnati

Friday, June 2nd Saint Louis FC St. Louis

Saturday, June 10th Pittsburgh Riverhounds The Ontario Soccer Centre

* Wednesday, June 14th Orlando City B The Ontario Soccer Centre

Saturday, June 24th Charleston Battery Charleston

Saturday, July 1st Harrisburg City Islanders The Ontario Soccer Centre

Saturday, July 8th Ottawa Fury FC The Ontario Soccer Centre

Friday, July 21st New York Red Bulls II New York

Wednesday, July 26th Rochester Rhinos Rochester

Saturday, July 29th Ottawa Fury FC Ottawa

Saturday, August 5th Charleston Battery The Ontario Soccer Centre

Wednesday, August 9th Charlotte Independence The Ontario Soccer Centre

Sunday, August 13th Bethlehem Steel FC Bethlehem

Saturday, August 19th Richmond Kickers Richmond

Saturday, August 26th Charlotte Independence Charlotte

Wednesday, August 30th Saint Louis FC The Ontario Soccer Centre

Saturday, September 2nd Rochester Rhinos The Ontario Soccer Centre

** Saturday, September 9th New York Red Bulls II BMO Field

Saturday, September 16th Harrisburg City Islanders Harrisburg

Wednesday, September 27th Louisville City FC The Ontario Soccer Centre

Friday, October 6th Bethlehem Steel FC The Ontario Soccer Centre

Saturday, October 14th FC Cincinnati The Ontario Soccer Centre

Home Match

Away Match

* School Day Match

** Match at BMO Field

-TORONTO FOOTBALL CLUB-

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





United Soccer League Stories from January 31, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.