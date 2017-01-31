Toronto FC II 2017 USL Regular Season Schedule Announced
January 31, 2017 - United Soccer League (USL) - Toronto FC II News Release
United Soccer League (USL) announced Tuesday the complete regular season schedule for the 2017 season; which marks the seventh season in league history.
Toronto FC II will open the third season in club history on the road against Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday, March 25. It will mark the third consecutive year the team will open the season on the road. TFC II will host the Rochester Rhinos at the Ontario Soccer Centre in Vaughan to open the 2017 home schedule on Friday, April 7.
During the 2017 season, Toronto FC II will play 14 home matches at the Ontario Soccer Centre (six matches on Saturdays, three on Fridays and five on Wednesdays) with Wednesday, May 24 and Wednesday, June 14 being school day matches. The Young Reds will play two double header Saturday matches at BMO Field following the conclusion of the first team match.
For the complete 2017 USL regular season schedule visit www.uslsoccer.com . Kick-off times will be announced at a later date. All dates are subject to change.
DATE OPPONENT VENUE
Saturday, March 25th Phoenix Rising FC Phoenix
Saturday, April 1st Tampa Bay Rowdies Tampa Bay
Tuesday, April 4th Orlando City B Orlando
Friday, April 7th Rochester Rhinos The Ontario Soccer Centre
Saturday, April 22nd Ottawa Fury FC Ottawa
Saturday, April 29th Louisville City FC Louisville
Wednesday, May 3rd Pittsburgh Riverhounds Pittsburgh
** Saturday, May 13th Bethlehem Steel FC BMO Field
Friday, May 19th Tampa Bay Rowdies The Ontario Soccer Centre
* Wednesday, May 24th Richmond Kickers The Ontario Soccer Centre
Saturday, May 27th FC Cincinnati Cincinnati
Friday, June 2nd Saint Louis FC St. Louis
Saturday, June 10th Pittsburgh Riverhounds The Ontario Soccer Centre
* Wednesday, June 14th Orlando City B The Ontario Soccer Centre
Saturday, June 24th Charleston Battery Charleston
Saturday, July 1st Harrisburg City Islanders The Ontario Soccer Centre
Saturday, July 8th Ottawa Fury FC The Ontario Soccer Centre
Friday, July 21st New York Red Bulls II New York
Wednesday, July 26th Rochester Rhinos Rochester
Saturday, July 29th Ottawa Fury FC Ottawa
Saturday, August 5th Charleston Battery The Ontario Soccer Centre
Wednesday, August 9th Charlotte Independence The Ontario Soccer Centre
Sunday, August 13th Bethlehem Steel FC Bethlehem
Saturday, August 19th Richmond Kickers Richmond
Saturday, August 26th Charlotte Independence Charlotte
Wednesday, August 30th Saint Louis FC The Ontario Soccer Centre
Saturday, September 2nd Rochester Rhinos The Ontario Soccer Centre
** Saturday, September 9th New York Red Bulls II BMO Field
Saturday, September 16th Harrisburg City Islanders Harrisburg
Wednesday, September 27th Louisville City FC The Ontario Soccer Centre
Friday, October 6th Bethlehem Steel FC The Ontario Soccer Centre
Saturday, October 14th FC Cincinnati The Ontario Soccer Centre
Home Match
Away Match
* School Day Match
** Match at BMO Field
-TORONTO FOOTBALL CLUB-
