Toronto FC - Columbus Crew SC Post-Match Summary

TORONTO FC (0) - COLUMBUS CREW SC (0) POST-MATCH SUMMARY

Toronto FC & Columbus Crew SC tied on aggregate 0 - 0

Scoring Summary

None

Misconduct Summary

CCSC - Artur 33' (caution)

CCSC - Pedro Santos 52' (caution)

CCSC - Jonathan Mensah 54' (caution)

TFC - Jonathan Osorio 68' (caution)

TFC - Raheem Edwards 85' (caution)

Lineups

TORONTO FC - Alex Bono; Nicolas Hasler (Armando Cooper 81'), Steven Beitashour, Drew Moor, Chris Mavinga, Justin Morrow (Raheem Edwards 84'); Marco Delgado (Eriq Zavaleta 70'), Michael Bradley ©, Jonathan Osorio; Tosaint Ricketts, Victor Vazquez

Substitutes Not Used: Clint Irwin, Nick Hagglund, Benoit Cheyrou, Ben Spencer

COLUMBUS CREW SC - Zack Steffen; Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Josh Williams, Jukka Raitala; Wil Trapp, Artur, Pedro Santos (Kekuta Manneh 78'), Federico Higuaín, Justin Meram; Ola Kamara

Substitutes Not Used: Brad Stuver, Lalas Abubakar, Héctor Jiménez, Mohammed Abu, Cristian Martínez, Adam Jahn

GREG VANNEY - HEAD COACH, TORONTO FC

On keeping a clean sheet

Yeah it's good. 0-0 is not a perfect result; we'd like to get a road goal but at the end of the day we have to go back to Toronto and win the game. We'll be at home, in front of our fans, in our stadium, and we'll play to win the game

On the change of formation to start the match

It was to find ways to be more aggressive and deal with certain numbers around the field and to be able to oppose them a little bit higher, not be so deep when we deal with them. I thought it was effective for the most part and when we had to start making adjustments in the second half, with the score 0-0, it made more sense to me at the time to get back into our normal shape.

On how Michael [Bradley] was able to dictate the pace of the game for his team

I thought he did a great job. I think our setup was good and it made sense for the day given the guys that we had and I thought he did a good job of manipulating our guys defensively and controlling the pace for us with the ball. That's what we wanted. We wanted to be able to come in here and have our fair share of possession over the course of the day so we weren't in a defensive posture. Knowing Columbus [Crew SC] is good in possession; they move a lot of guys around into different areas and part of our defending effort was to make sure we had good stretches of possession as well.

On if he thought there would be more opportunities on the counterattack

I thought there would be more possibilities. I think the guys were having a tough time finding Tosaint [Ricketts] both in transition and sometimes in possession. I think he was drifting to the back post a little bit too early and we were having a hard time connecting with him. I think he was setting up for the final action sometimes when we were still in the setup play and sometimes in transitions I felt like there were some moments where we just needed to commit to going and maybe could have played him in but we were pausing and hesitating. I thought there would be a little more but it is what it is on the day and I thought everybody worked hard and stayed together and we did the job we needed to do.

On Goalkeeper Alexander Bono

Alex [Bono] has been great; we talk about him every game now, it seems like. At some point it'll be expected but he's done a great job. I think when you're in the playoffs, and on the road, you're going to need your goalkeeper to come up with something, especially when you play against good attacking teams, and Columbus [Crew SC] is that. I thought all night Alex was in a good spot to deal with crosses, to take things out of the air, to grab some things and hold onto them so that we could push our lines up. And obviously, the save is an important save in the game. I thought a lot of guys, on a couple of those scenarios in front of our goal, were really working hard to block shots and get in front of things and really protect the goal. Again, it was a good effort by the group.

On if fatigue or strategy played a role on the opportunities by Crew SC late in the game

I think it's a number of things. One, it's us taking care of the ball a little bit better. I think as the game progressed we still needed to be a little bit better with the ball. They upped their pressure on us a little bit and I think for varying reasons that we weren't as secure with the ball, we weren't moving as quickly as we'd like to, and we weren't connecting with the guys ahead of the ball as quickly as we'd like to. I think we paused or hesitated a few times when their window was there to play it and break the pressure and just didn't. I think that led to some turnovers in transition into not so good spaces. Between that and a few things like [Crew SC] moving some pieces around, I think a little bit of fatigue and Justin [Morrow] cramping up led to us needing to make some adjustments.

On the attention affecting Michael Bradley's play

I have no idea. I think he is probably focused on just whatever his job is and the task. At this point I think he thinks nothing of it.

On if Crew SC played how they expected

I think every time they play over the course of games different guys will show up in different spaces. I say this every time I talk about them. They will rotate guys in the second half. [Federico] Higuain started to come out of the middle into a deep positon and started to pick up the ball. They started to push [Pedro] Santos in the middle a little more and push the outside back a little bit higher. So again, it's the matter of where they send guys to take up spaces. I thought at times we were playing too man to man and so we were getting pulled out of our own positions. Justin [Morrow] was ending up inside when he needed to remain in his position so I think in the second half where we ended up too personal and got pulled into bad parts of the field. Not necessarily bad parts but in parts of the field that isn't out responsibility or comfort zone. So, I think just as much as they manipulate space we have to be able to find the right moments to pass guys on, to switch and to not get caught chasing thinks around.

On the performance of Jonathan Osorio

Again, I think John was very good. I think every time he has been able to get out there over the last few months he has shown he is ready and fully capable. Again, I think in the good stretches of possession for us especially in the first half, he was a good part to that. He did a good solid job. He is very aware defensively of his surroundings and I think he has gotten better at that over the last couple of years. This is one of those games where you have to know what is going on around you at all times and make good decisions and Johnny [Osorio] does a good job at that.

On Crew SC pressing more during the game

Well I knew at some point they would but it was a matter of when. I didn't have an expectation at the beginning of the game if they would try to press us or not. For me it's recognizing when the game starts, recognizing what their game plan is. I think in the first half they weren't as aggressive in the press, they were sitting a little bit especially when we were able to secure the ball. I think in transitions they spend a little bit of effort in transition to see if they could win it back quickly but if they can't they were resetting. Second half they committed to the press a little bit higher. I think they switched and adjusted how they pressed. We needed to be a little sharper with the ball to break those lines of pressure to again probably force them back because when you break pressure if you get something on the other side eventually they have to make a decision but we weren't getting to the other side of them.

On the return of Jozy Altidore and Sebastian Giovinco in front of a home crowd

I don't how to answer how much they tip in our favor. I think we are an entirely different team with them on the field. Our ability to connect on the front line, our ability to have more play makers, goal scorers, difference makers they add something entirely different. I don't know how much that gives us an edge or whatever but I know we are a different team when they are on the field.

JONATHAN OSORIO - MIDFIELDER, TORONTO FC

On his thoughts on the match

You start off the week and you bring home a 0-0 result. Obviously it's in our favor. We've played well at home all season and we're very confident that against any team we can get a win. So, we're going to take the positives of this result and take it back. Also we have to work on some things to be ready for the next game.

On Alex Bono's performance

Normal. Normal Alex [Bono] for this year. He's been there for us all season and I wouldn't expect him to not make a big save. Saves like that keep us in this game. It takes big plays from every guy to win this trophy, and that definitely is going to help us.

ALEX BONO - GOALKEEPER, TORONTO FC

On his late save

We tried to get a clear outside and he kind of just dribbled right to me. I was able to take a touch, and at that point you're just hoping that it's somewhere around you and you can kind of just make a reaction on it. Moments like those are rare to come in matches and I thought as a whole we defended really well. They didn't really have any solid opportunities other than that.

On his saves boosting his team's confidence

Small confidence builders. They say that goalkeepers have short memories, and for me, I enjoy it now. It's a good result on the road, but everything that happens in this game is null and void if we don't care take care of business at home. We'll focus on it for the next couple days, we'll go and look at some things we did right and did wrong and go back to the drawing board.

On growing in big moments

I'm becoming more and more comfortable every time I step on the field as the games get bigger. For me, I'm taking it as a positive. I'm just trying to enjoy every moment of it. I'm trying to have fun and for the most part, I had a lot of fun today. I thought we put in a really solid performance.

On his team's success without suspended stars

We showed that all year. We have incredible depth. Guys were going to have to come in and do the job and we knew that they were capable. We really grinded it out today, and that's what you have to do in the playoffs sometimes when you're playing away from home. We knew that obviously they're a big loss but the guys we have are more than capable of filling in and excelling. Like I said, we knew it'd be tough but we came, got a result, and put in a good performance.

On the weather in tonight's match

To be honest, after the adrenaline kicks in, you don't catch much of the cold. You could feel the wind in the second half but other than that, you're in the heat of the game, you're in the heat of the moment. It's not so cold, so you can ignore it. To be honest, it wasn't that much of an issue today.

GREGG BERHALTER - HEAD COACH, COLUMBUS CREW SC

On his team's difficulty breaking down Toronto FC's defense

The way I saw the game was: we kept pushing, we didn't give up, we kept trying to create goal-scoring opportunities. In fact, in the last ten minutes, we probably had our best chances of the match. So, I wouldn't say that we got frustrated.

On his team not scoring a goal

In the first half they played well. We had to make an adjustment at halftime to get more pressure on the ball. I think [Toronto FC] did a good job in the first half. What I would say is that there were a couple of acceptable results that we'd live with and this was one of them, 0-0 was one of the results that we could live with. As the game went on, you saw how strong we were and how fit we were. That's going to bode well in the second leg; we have a really fit team in here and we can keep going and keep pushing like you saw in Atlanta.

On his team's tactics

We planned for them to play five in the back, so now it's adjusting pre-game on how we can hurt them still with their new formation. What they were doing in their buildup from midfield was causing us problems. So, we made some adjustments and we were able to get much better pressure on the ball in the second half, which led to us being more aggressive. The second half was good. Overall, it was a good game. I think it was a tactical game, I think it was a difficult match. It was a typical game where it's going to be decided by something small. You see that a lot in semi-finals and first legs and that was the case tonight.

On his team's aggression against Toronto FC

I think the intentions were to be aggressive. We should some aggressive movements, almost too aggressive to me, because we kept on trying to play behind them really early instead of keeping the ball and making them work a little bit more. You could see possession in the first half, they out-possessed us in the first half and that gave us some imbalance. We had to make adjustments there. We were trying to get forward; we had some decent moves in the first half as well. I just think [Toronto FC] did a good job; they are a good team.

On electing to use one substitute

Who was I going to sub? I was just thinking about that: who was playing that bad? I didn't see another adjustment to be made. In fact, again, when you look at the last ten minutes of the game, that's when we created our best chances. You don't always have to sub for subbing's sake. To me, things were fine. I think we were more likely to get the goal then [Toronto FC] in the last 10 minutes of the game.

On his team's final 10 minutes

A lot of it had to with our strength. We're a very fit team and towards the end of the game we get stronger. That carried on and you saw that. They made a couple of subs due to fatigue and we were able to keep going. That's going to be important in the second league because it is going to be a difficult second leg.

JUSTIN MERAM - MIDFIELDER, COLUMBUS CREW SC

On the crowd noise at tonight's match

Amazing. It was electric. They were great from warmups. It was awesome to see.

On Toronto FC changing formations throughout the game

The first half, we didn't adjust accordingly but the second half we came in had a game plan and executed pretty well and had some chances.

On the scoreless draw

It's not the worst result. Obviously, we have to go into their house and score. It can happen, we can put one in the net on the road and put their backs against the wall.

On what changes need to be made for the second leg

Not a lot of changes need to be made. I thought we played pretty well defensively and I don't think they had much. If we continue to do well defensively, our offense will be ready. There is not many games where we get shutout.

On preparing for the return of Jozy Altidore and Sebastian Giovinco

We played against both of them here, they are good players but they'll make something different. High presses as well as Victor [Vazquez] and Tosaint [Ricketts] up top, but offensively they are special and will bring something different.

JOSH WILLIAMS - DEFENDER, COLUMBUS CREW SC

On the crowd at tonight's match

I had so much fun playing in front of them; it was amazing. The turn out and the numbers they did on a cold night, I heard them the whole game. A lot of times when I'm playing I don't really hear the crowd, but they were electrifying. They carry us through and it was amazing to see that.

On Toronto switching it up throughout the game

When I was on the ball I felt it, it was tough to keep people out when they've got ten guys behind you, and [Tosaint] Ricketts kind of floating around up there. But offensively, no I didn't think they threw much at us that we weren't really expecting. It was on the defensive side that I thought they did a good job.

On his thoughts of tonight's match

Obviously at home you want to put one or two in to take a little bit of the pressure off going to Toronto. We put up a zero on the board. I thought Jonathan [Mensah] was a piece tonight. On the defensive side of the ball I thought we were animals attacking the ball. Guys running back, hawking guys down, little deflections here and there. I thought we were solid on that side of the ball, we were just unlucky on the offensive side of the ball. But overall, we talked about 0-0 at the end of the day was an acceptable result.

On keeping Toronto scoreless

Obviously whenever you're in the Eastern Conference [Championship] and you can put a zero on the board you're going to be happy about it. But it's only half time. So we've got another 90 minutes and they're going to get Josie Jozy [Altidore] back and Seba [Giovinco] back and that's going to add that two headed monster up top so you know we've got to be focused. But we've gone on the road before and got a result so this isn't something that's new to us.

