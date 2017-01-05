Toronto Edges Manitoba, 4-3

The Manitoba Moose (14-13-3-2) and Toronto Marlies (14-16-1-1) clashed for the second time in as many nights at MTS Centre on Wednesday. The visitors opened the scoring when Dmytro Timashov collected the puck from Colin Smith and snapped it to the back of the Manitoba net 5:23 into the game. The Moose tied the contest with 4:24 left in the frame when Chase De Leo showed off some soft hands, finishing a pass from Scott Glennie on a partial two-on-one. The Moose posted 18 shots in the period, eclipsing their 60 minute total of 16 from Tuesday. They were held to the lone goal as the teams went to the intermission tied 1-1.

The Manitoba powerplay came through for the fourth game in a row to put the Moose in front, 8:25 into the second. Kevin Czuczman ripped a slap shot off the back wall that rebounded straight to the tape of Scott Glennie in behind Jhonas Enroth. Glennie popped the puck into the open cage for his fourth goal of the season. The Moose couldn't add to the lead further and the Marlies evened things up before the end of the period. Winnipeg native Brendan Leipsic dug into his bag of tricks to get to the Moose net and slip the puck by Eric Comrie for a powerplay goal with 1:40 left. The marker pushed the game to the third in a 2-2 deadlock.

Toronto grabbed the lead five minutes into the third when Tobias Lindberg tipped an Andrew Campbell point shot to the back of the net. The visitors took advantage of a powerplay three minutes later and another redirect, this time from Kerby Rychel, to build a 4-2 advantage. Just shy of the 10 minute mark, Scott Kosmachuk slipped a sharp angle shot past Enroth to pull the Moose within one. Manitoba called Comrie to the bench for the extra attacker in the late stages, but couldn't manufacture a tying goal as the Marlies came away with a 4-3 win.

Quick Hits

- Moose captain Patrice Cormier played his 300th AHL game.

- Three of Scott Glennie's four goals this season have come on the powerplay.

- Chase De Leo has points in four of his last five games with four points (3G, 1A) over that stretch.

- Game attendance was announced at 5,824.

Quotable

Head Coach Pascal Vincent - "To win hockey games you need to play better than that for 60 minutes. We lost sight of who we are for a period of time. That period of time was too long, and then we lost the game. (Toronto) is a very good team, they'll take advantage of their chances."

Linked Up

What's Next?

The Moose close out their home stand with a pair of games against the Iowa Wild on Saturday (7 p.m. CT) and Sunday (2 p.m. CT). Tickets for both matchups are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

