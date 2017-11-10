Tops List of Best-Selling adidas MLS Jerseys

News Release

Atlanta United FC Midfielder Miguel Almiron

NEW YORK (Friday, Nov. 10, 2017) - Atlanta United FC midfielder Miguel Almiron tops Major League Soccer's list of best-selling jerseys for 2017 on MLSstore.com. The 23-year-old midfielder is joined by four teammates - Josef Martinez, Hector Villalba, Greg Garza and Yamil Asad - giving the expansion side the second-largest representation behind only reigning MLS Cup Champions Seattle Sounders FC who boast six players - Jordan Morris, Clint Dempsey, Nicolas Lodeiro, Osvaldo Alonso, Román Torres and Cristian Roldan - in the top 25.

Chicago Fire Designated Player and World Cup champion Bastian Schweinsteiger ranks second on the list, followed by Atlanta United's Josef Martinez (3), Seattle Sounders FC forward Jordan Morris (4) and NYCFC's leading goalscorer David Villa (5).

The rankings are based on overall retail sales of adidas MLS jerseys on MLSStore.com since the beginning of 2017 through the conclusion of the regular season. Additional highlights:

- Fifteen different countries represented (by birthplace) - Paraguay (Miguel Almiron), Germany (Bastian Schweinsteiger), Venezuela (Josef Martinez), United States (Jordan Morris, Clint Dempsey, Christian Ramirez, Greg Garza, Cristian Roldan, Chris Wondolowski, Graham Zusi), Spain (David Villa), Italy (Andrea Pirlo, Sebastian Giovinco), Brazil (Kaká), Uruguay (Nicolas Lodeiro), Cuba (Osvaldo Alonso), Argentina (Diego Valeri, Hector Villalba, Yamil Asad), England (Jack Harrison, Dom Dwyer), Liberia (Darlington Nagbe), Mexico (Giovani dos Santos), Panama (Román Torres), Colombia (Diego Chara).

- One player is a MLS Homegrown Player (Jordan Morris) and six players, including Morris, are under the age of 24 (Miguel Almiron, Jack Harrison, Hector Villalba, Cristian Roldan, Yamil Asad).

- Fifteen players are MLS Designated Players (Miguel Almiron, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Josef Martinez, David Villa, Clint Dempsey, Sebastian Giovinco, Kaká, Andrea Pirlo, Nicolas Lodeiro, Osvaldo Alonso, Diego Valeri, Hector Villalba, Giovani dos Santos, Chris Wondolowski, Graham Zusi). - Clint Dempsey and Graham Zusi are the only two players to appear on the list for the last four consecutive seasons.

