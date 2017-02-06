Top USL Under-20 Prospect Mansaray Joins FCC

February 6, 2017 - United Soccer League (USL) - FC Cincinnati News Release





CINCINNATI, OH - FC Cincinnati has acquired striker, Victor Mansaray, on loan from Seattle Sounders FC.

Mansaray was featured by the United Soccer League in its "USL 20 Under 20" last year, coming in at No. 1 on the league's list of top young talent. He is also a U.S. National Team player, logging time on both the U-20 and U-18 squads.

"We are pleased to add Victor to FCC, a young attacking player who is currently with our U20 National Team and voted as the No. 1 U-20 player in the USL in 2016," said Head Coach John Harkes. "We are looking forward to working with him and accelerating his development."

Mansaray played with the Seattle Sounders FC 2 club in 2016, appearing in 19 games and recording five goals and two assists for 12 points to end the season second on the team.

He made history as the youngest Homegrown signing in Seattle Sounders FC history, inking a contract in 2014 as a 17-year old. He was the youngest player to appear in a fixture for Seattle Sounders FC when he made his debut in an international friendly against Club Tijuana at 18 years and 34 days in 2015.

Mansaray, who was born in Freetown, Sierra Leone, currently resides in Fife, Wash. and attended Fife High School.

The forward is the second Homegrown signee from the Sounders FC to don the Orange and Blue. Sean Okoli, the 2016 USL Player of the Year and Golden Boot winner, was a Homegrown product in 2014.

