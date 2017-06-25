Top of Lineup Propels Renegades to Win

News Release

BROOKLYN, NY- The first three hitters in the Renegades lineup went a combined 6-14 with four RBI and three runs scored as Hudson Valley won their second-straight game over the Brooklyn Cyclones 5-3 Sunday afternoon at MCU Park.

Hudson Valley got on the board first in the first as centerfielder Oscar Rojas delivered a one out triple to right, then scored on a ground out to short by designated hitter Zac Law to give the Renegades a 1-0 lead.

Brooklyn would tie the game in the third. With one out, centerfielder Ian Strom was hit with a pitch, stole second, went to third on a groundout, then scored on a single to center by second baseman Leon Byrd Jr.

The Renegades retook the lead in the fifth by plating two runs. With one out and runners at first and second, shortstop Deion Tansel doubled to left to score Matt Eureste from second. One out later, with runners at the corners, Law would double to left as well to score Tansel from third and give Hudson Valley a 3-1 lead.

Things stayed that way until the sixth when the Cyclones drew to within a run. Byrd led off with a double to left then went to third with one out on a wild pitch. He scored as rightfielder Jose Miguel Medina grounded out to first to make the score 3-2 Renegades.

The visitors, though, would keep the Cyclones at arms ' length by adding two insurance runs in the ninth. Second baseman Bill Pujols led off with a walk. He then hustled his way to third by sprinting around second and continuing to run as Brooklyn third baseman Carl Stajduhar fielded a groundout by leftfielder Isaac Benard. The next hitter, Tansel, then grounded a ball back to relief pitcher Gregorix Estevez. Caught between third and home, Pujols scored when Estevez ' s throw to third went down the leftfield line. The error also allowed Tansel to make it to second. After that, Nicolas Debora relieved Estevez and was greeted by a run-scoring double down the leftfield line from Rojas to give Hudson Valley a 5-2 lead.

Brooklyn would make a game of it in the ninth, as back-to-back doubles by designated hitter Walter Rasquin and Medina made the score 5-3 with Medina getting the RBI. After first baseman Reed Gamache walked, Renegades reliever Jose Disla settled down and got a popup from catcher Jose Maria and a 6-4-3 double play ball from Stajduhar to end the ballgame.

Hudson Valley was led by their number two hitter Rojas who went 3-4 with a double, triple, RBI and run scored. Leadoff batter Tansel chipped in with a 2-5 effort. He doubled, scored two runs and drove in another. Law ' s RBI double was his only hit of the game for the number three hitter Byrd had two of the Cyclones five hits. He doubled, scored a run and drove in another on the afternoon.

Getting the win in relief for the Renegades was Matt Vogel (1-0) as he allowed a run on a hit and struck out three in three innings. He replaced starter Resly Linares who struck out six in 4.1 innings while giving up two hits and a run. Cyclones starter Jake Simon (0-1) suffered the loss after allowing three earned runs on six hits in 5.1 innings.

Hudson Valley finishes its series with Brooklyn tomorrow at MCU Park. First-pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m. and can be seen on SNY. Righty Austin Franklin (1-0, 1.80 ERA) will pitch for the Renegades against Cyclones right-hander Thomas McIlraith (1-0, 0.00 ERA). The Renegades return home on Wednesday when they open a six-game homestand against the Lowell Spinners. Tickets can be purchased online at hvrenegades.com or by calling the ticket office at 845-838-0094.

