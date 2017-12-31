Tony Turgeon Returns to Monarchs

News Release

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Monarchs Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, Rich Seeley, announced today that Tony Turgeon has been returned from loan to the Monarchs by the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL).

The Monarchs are the ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings.

Turgeon, 28, returns to Manchester after playing 16 games for the Thunderbirds this season. Turgeon scored two points on one goal and one assist, with 32 penalty minutes and a +4 rating since being loaned to the Thunderbirds on Nov. 11, 2017. With the Monarchs this season, Turgeon played eight games and recorded one goal and 24 penalty minutes.

The 6-foot-4, 231-pound native of Grand Forks, N.D., played collegiately at the University of Nebraska-Omaha for four seasons where he played 62 games. In his professional career, Turgeon has racked up 86 AHL games and 75 ECHL games, including 374 combined penalty minutes.

Turgeon and the Monarchs return to the ice Saturday, Dec. 30 (7:05 p.m.) when they travel to the DCU Center to take on the Worcester Railers.

The Monarchs will host their annual New Year's Eve game Dec. 31 (6 p.m.), when they host the Worcester Railers at SNHU Arena. The first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive light-up glow sticks or tuxedo t-shirts, the Monarchs will wear tuxedo jerseys on the ice and the game will be followed by the largest indoor fireworks display in New England!

Visit us at ManchesterMonarchs.com, follow the team on Twitter: @MonarchsHockey, and like us on Facebook for additional information.

Monarchs

#TogetherWeCan

Photo Credit: Rich Tilton

Matthew Johnson

Vice President of Brand and Marketing

MANCHESTER MONARCHS

o 603.626.7825 ext.6105

66 Hanover Street Suite 201 | Manchester, NH 03101

