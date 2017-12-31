Tony Turgeon Returns to Monarchs

December 31, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs
News Release
MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Monarchs Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, Rich Seeley, announced today that Tony Turgeon has been returned from loan to the Monarchs by the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL).
The Monarchs are the ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings.
Turgeon, 28, returns to Manchester after playing 16 games for the Thunderbirds this season. Turgeon scored two points on one goal and one assist, with 32 penalty minutes and a +4 rating since being loaned to the Thunderbirds on Nov. 11, 2017. With the Monarchs this season, Turgeon played eight games and recorded one goal and 24 penalty minutes.
The 6-foot-4, 231-pound native of Grand Forks, N.D., played collegiately at the University of Nebraska-Omaha for four seasons where he played 62 games. In his professional career, Turgeon has racked up 86 AHL games and 75 ECHL games, including 374 combined penalty minutes.
Turgeon and the Monarchs return to the ice Saturday, Dec. 30 (7:05 p.m.) when they travel to the DCU Center to take on the Worcester Railers.
The Monarchs will host their annual New Year's Eve game Dec. 31 (6 p.m.), when they host the Worcester Railers at SNHU Arena. The first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive light-up glow sticks or tuxedo t-shirts, the Monarchs will wear tuxedo jerseys on the ice and the game will be followed by the largest indoor fireworks display in New England!
Visit us at ManchesterMonarchs.com, follow the team on Twitter: @MonarchsHockey, and like us on Facebook for additional information.
Monarchs
#TogetherWeCan
Photo Credit: Rich Tilton
Matthew Johnson
Vice President of Brand and Marketing
MANCHESTER MONARCHS
o 603.626.7825 ext.6105
66 Hanover Street Suite 201 | Manchester, NH 03101
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board
ECHL Stories from December 31, 2017
- Big Crowd at DCU Center Watch Railers Drop 5-4 Decision to Monarchs - Worcester Railers HC
- Toledo Takes a Close One, 5-4 - Wheeling Nailers
- Angeli Nets Hat Trick as IceMen Top Ads in Shootout - Norfolk Admirals
- Huntebrinker's Hat Trick Propels Royals to 5-3 Win - Reading Royals
- Defenseman Goz Joins Admirals - Norfolk Admirals
- Dzierkals Reassigned to Solar Bears by Marlies - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears at Florida Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Tony Turgeon Returns to Monarchs - Manchester Monarchs
- ECHL Transactions - December 30 - ECHL
- Nailers vs. Walleye Game Day Snap Shot, December 30 - Wheeling Nailers
- Game Day: 2017 Wraps up with Matchup against IceMen - Norfolk Admirals
- Melancon Released from PTO, Returned to Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Monarchs Game Day Capsule, December 30 - Manchester Monarchs
- Mallards Game Day - Quad City Mallards
- Penguins Recall Wydo & Gardiner - Wheeling Nailers
- Marvel Super Hero Night Preview vs. Adirondack - Reading Royals
- HOME GAME TONIGHT - Sat Dec 30 - Tulsa Oilers vs Kansas City - Tulsa Oilers
- Royals' Senick Joins Local Special Olympics Board - Reading Royals
- Rush Fall to Eagles - Rapid City Rush
- Cyclones Edge Mallards in Shootout - Quad City Mallards
- Winquist Matches Solar Bears Record in 5-3 Win - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Loses Second of the Week vs. Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Game Recap --- Colorado Scores Three in the Third Period to Top Rush - Colorado Eagles
- Game Report: Mavericks Edge Oilers in Low-Scoring Battle - Tulsa Oilers
- Nailers Battle Back, But Fort Wayne Prevails - Wheeling Nailers
- Game Recap: Wings and Walleye Combine for Wild Finish on Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Brampton's Third Period Comeback Falls Short in Greenville - Brampton Beast
- 'Blades Suffer First Regulation Road Loss in Orlando - Florida Everblades
- Harrison Nets Pair against Old Team as Admirals Fall in Overtime - Norfolk Admirals
- Rookie Forward Steven Lorentz Reassigned to AHL Charlotte - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - December 29 - ECHL
- Media Advisory New Year's Eve with the Monarchs - Manchester Monarchs
- Game Day: Admirals Search for Fourth Straight, Hosting IceMen - Norfolk Admirals
- Cleland Joins Royals Roster, Reassigned by AHL's Toron - Reading Royals
- Besse Signs PTO with Tucson - Norfolk Admirals