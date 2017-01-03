Tommy Watkins Named Kernels 2017 Manager

January 3, 2017 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release





Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels, in conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, announce that Tommy Watkins has been named the Kernels manager for the 2017 season.

Tommy Watkins begins his eighth season as a coach at the professional level and first as the Kernels manager. Watkins was selected by the Twins in the 38th round of the 1998 First Year Player Draft out of Riverside HS in Florida and played 12 seasons in the Twins organization, including nine games for the Twins in 2007, primarily at third base. He played 78 games for Quad Cities in 2001 and has a career .248 average with 31 HR and 290 RBI in 959 minor league games. He resides in Fort Myers, FL.

The remainder of the Kernels 2017 field staff will be announced at a later date. Watkins is scheduled to attend the Kernels 21st Annual Hot Stove Reception on Wednesday, January 25th at Newbo City Market in Cedar Rapids.

Kernels 2016 manager Jake Mauer will be the field manager at Double-A Chattanooga. Mike Quade will manage at Triple-A Rochester while Doug Mientkiewicz will be the manager at High-A Fort Myers.

The Kernels open the 2017 Midwest League season at Beloit on Thursday, April 6th. They open the home season at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 8th vs. Beloit. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 PM.

Season ticket packages for the 2017 season are on sale now by calling the Kernels at (319) 896- 7622 or email Sammy Brzostowski at Sammy@kernels.com. Individual game tickets for the 2017 season go on sale Monday, March 13th at 10:00 AM.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Midwest League Stories from January 3, 2017

Tommy Watkins Named Kernels 2017 Manager - Cedar Rapids Kernels

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.