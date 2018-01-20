Tommy Olczyk Recalled to Rockford

January 20, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel
News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs announced Thursday that they have recalled forward Tommy Olczyk from the ECHL's Indy Fuel. In addition, the Fuel announced that defenseman Troy Vance has left the team, and has been placed on team suspension.
Olczyk, 27, has tallied eight goals and three assists through 31 games this season with the Fuel. On Dec. 23, the forward became only the fourth player in ECHL history to record three shorthanded goals in a single game, accomplishing the feat in a 7-4 win against the Cincinnati Cyclones. In 75 total professional games split between the Fuel and the Alaska Aces, Olczyk has posted 14 goals and 10 assists.
A native of Long Grove, Ill., Olczyk is a product of Penn State University, where he amassed 43 points (26g, 17a) in 128 NCAA games for the Nittany Lions. Olczyk is the eighth Fuel player to earn an AHL callup this season, and the seventh to make the trip from Indianapolis to Rockford (Collin Delia, Robin Press, Brandon Anselmini, Radovan Bondra, Matt Tomkins, Alex Wideman).
Vance, 24, dressed in 17 games for Indy this season, recording two goals and two assists. The fourth-year defenseman had been on the injured reserve list since Dec. 24.
Indy kicks off a three-game weekend with a Friday-Saturday homestand at Indiana Farmers Coliseum; hosting the Allen Americans Friday before welcoming back the Cincinnati Cyclones Saturday night.
