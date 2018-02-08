Tomkins Loaned to Indy

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs have loaned goaltender Matt Tomkins to their ECHL affiliate, the Indy Fuel.

Tomkins, 23, was originally recalled from the Fuel on Dec. 26 and went 1-3-2-0 with a 4.03 GAA and .869 save percentage in seven appearances for the IceHogs. The netminder made his AHL debut with 25 saves on Dec. 30 at Chicago, and after leading Rockford to points in back-to-back starts on Jan. 7 and Jan. 13, earned his first AHL win with 32 saves on Jan. 19 at Cleveland.

The Edmonton, Alberta native began the season with the Fuel, combining for a 4-3-0-0 record with a 2.73 GAA and .931 save percentage in eight games. He was named the CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the period of Dec. 4-10 after leading Indy to consecutive victories with a 1.50 GAA and .967 save percentage against Wheeling and Wichita.

Tomkins was originally selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the seventh round (199th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft.

Next Home Game: Friday, Feb. 9 | Rockford vs Milwaukee Admirals (7 p.m.)

The IceHogs take on their Central Division-rival Milwaukee Admirals on Friday, February 9. Puck drop is at 7 p.m., and the first 1,000 fans aged 21+ in attendance will receive a free pair of IceHogs grill tongs, courtesy of Bud Light. Tickets can be purchased at IceHogs.com, by calling (815) 968-5222 or in-person at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office.

