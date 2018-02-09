Tomkins, Fuel Stop Mallards

MOLINE, Ill. - Matt Tomkins made 45 saves and Ryan Rupert provided a goal and two assists as the Indy Fuel (20-21-3) defeated the host Quad City Mallards (15-26-4) 4-1 Friday night.

Matt Rupert broke a 1-1 tie from close range with the first of three unanswered Indy goals at 4:36 of the third period- just 29 seconds after the Mallards' Matt Pohlkamp had evened the score from the slot.

The Fuel put the game beyond the Mallards' reach with two goals in one minute, 36 seconds later in the third. Stephen Collins stretched the gap to 3-1 by burying Mike Neal's goalmouth feed at 12:40. Indy was on the power play when Ryan Rupert rifled in a wrist shot from the left wing circle at 14:16.

By the time Josh Shalla converted a Ryan Rupert centering feed to give the Fuel a 1-0 lead at 12:08 of the first period Tomkins had already made a series of fine saves to keep the Mallards off the scoreboard. Tomkins would go on to stop a total of 16 shots in the first period alone and turn in a nearly perfect performance over the course of the evening.

The Mallards have teamed with Genesis Health System to join the fight against cancer with Pink in the Rink and will wear special edition pink jerseys when they return to action on home ice tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m.against the Fort Wayne Komets. Those jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit the Genesis Health Services Foundation after tomorrow night's game.