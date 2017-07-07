Tom Eshelman to Start Triple-A All-Star Game

News Release

RHP Tom Eshelman has been chosen as the starting pitcher for the International League in the upcoming Triple-A All-Star Game on July 12 at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash. and is expected to throw the first 2.0 innings of the showcase. The 2017 Triple-A All-Star Game will be nationally televised on the MLB Network, beginning at 9 p.m. EST.

Eshelman, 23, has emerged as the ace of the IronPigs staff since his promotion from Double-A Reading on May 8 and currently leads the IL with a 1.96 ERA. He began his Triple-A career tossing 14.0 scoreless innings, the longest by an IronPigs starter to begin his Triple-A career. Eshelman was named International League Player of the Month for May, going 3-0 with a 1.40 ERA in five starts, with two complete games. He currently leads the IL in ERA (1.96) and WHIP (0.94) while ranking tied for second in Minor League Baseball in wins (10). The Carlsbad, Calif., native has now earned back-to-back All-Star appearances, after being named a 2016 Florida State League midseason All-Star with Clearwater (A+). The Phillies acquired Eshelman in December of 2015 as part of the trade that sent Ken Giles and Jonathan Arauz to the Houston Astros for Mark Appel, Vince Velasquez and Brett Oberholtzer. He was originally selected in the second round out of Cal State Fullerton.

This past Tuesday, he notched his ninth Quality Start in 11 Triple-A tries while starting a Lehigh Valley shutout for the third time this season. Since April 18, he's a combined 10-2 with a 2.13 ERA in 14 starts between Double-A and Triple-A.

Eshelman will be joined by battery-mate Jorge Alfaro at next week's Triple-A classic. Alfaro, 24, entered the season as the No. 3 prospect in the Phillies organization by both Baseball America and MLB Pipeline, as well as rated the No. 41 overall prospect and third-best catching prospect in all of baseball. Alfaro's arm, and bat have done the talking thus far in the 2017 campaign, as the Sinceljo, Columbia, native has thrown out 32.4% (12-37) of potential base stealers and is batting .256 -- tops among IL catchers. This marks Alfaro's third time as an All-Star, having been named a 2016 Eastern League All-Star with Reading (AA) and a 2014 Carolina League midseason All-Star with Myrtle Beach (A+).

1B Rhys Hoskins is no longer scheduled to attend the Triple-A All-Star Game due to participation in this weekend's SiriusXM Futures Game at Marlins Park in Miami, Fla. while OF Dylan Cozens and RHP Pedro Beato are also no longer scheduled to participate in the upcoming game due to personal conflicts.

Following last year's 4-2 victory in the Triple-A All-Star Game, the IL owns an 12-7 advantage in the 19 years since the event changed to the current IL vs. PCL format. The winning League this season will once again earn the right to have its champion play as the "home team" at the Gildan Triple-A National Championship Game which will take place Tuesday, Sept. 19 in Moosic, Pa.

