Toledo\\"s Walters Named Sher-Wood Hockey ECHL Player of the Week

April 12, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL)
News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Dane Walters of the Toledo Walleye is the Sher-Wood Hockey ECHL Player of the Week for April 3-9.
Walters scored six goals, added two assists and was a +9 in three games last week.
The 28-year-old had a goal and an assist in a 6-1 win at Fort Wayne on Wednesday and after being held scoreless in a 3-2 victory at Indy on Friday, he scored five goals and added an assist in a 10-0 win over the Fuel on Saturday. Walters became the 32nd player in ECHL history to score at least five goals in a game. The five goals are tied for the second most in a single game in league history.
A native of St. Paul., Minn., Walters posted 38 points (21g-17a) in 59 games with the Walleye this season.
Walters has 85 points (44g-41a) in 150 career ECHL games with Toledo and Elmira while adding nine points (3g-6a) in 52 career American Hockey League games with Worcester and Rockford.
Prior to turning pro, Walters recorded 83 points (39g-44a) in 144 career games at Western Michigan University.
On behalf of Dane Walters, a case of pucks will be donated to a Toledo youth hockey organization by Sher-Wood Hockey, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Sher-Wood Hockey has donated more than 35,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
Runners Up: Brant Harris, Florida (3 gp, 1g, 6a, 7 pts.) and Robbie Czarnik, Reading (3 gp, 2g, 4a, 6 pts.).
Also Nominated: Mike Cazzola (Fort Wayne), Andrew Cherniwchan (South Carolina), Garrett Haar (Utah) and Riley Bourbonnais (Wheeling).
PREVIOUS WINNERS
Oct. 14-16 Kyle Bonis, Toledo Walleye
Oct. 17-23 Emerson Clark, Tulsa Oilers
Oct. 24-30 Lindsay Sparks, Rapid City Rush
Oct. 31-Nov. 6 Trevor Cheek, Fort Wayne Komets
Nov. 7-13 Justin Buzzeo, Atlanta Gladiators
Nov. 14-20 Alex Wideman, Indy Fuel
Nov. 21-27 Sam Warning, Quad City Mallards
Nov. 28-Dec. 4 Vaclav Karabacek, Elmira Jackals
Dec. 5-11 Jacob MacDonald, Toledo Walleye
Dec. 12-18 Mike Cazzola, Fort Wayne Komets
Dec. 19-23 Spencer Asuchak, Allen Americans
Dec. 27-Jan. 1 Justin Crandall, Reading Royals
Jan. 2-8 Brodie Dupont, Norfolk Admirals
Jan. 9-15 Christian Hilbrich, Wheeling Nailers
Jan. 16-22 Justin Taylor, Kalamazoo Wings
Jan. 23-29 Carter Verhaeghe, Missouri Mavericks
Jan. 30-Feb. 5 Matt Willows, Reading Royals
Feb. 6-12 Simon Denis, Toledo Walleye
Feb. 13-19 Jackson Houck, Colorado Eagles
Feb. 20-26 Trevor Cheek, Fort Wayne Komets
Feb. 27-Mar. 5 Eric Faille, Orlando Solar Bears
Mar. 6-12 Angelo Miceli, Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Mar. 13-19 Kenton Miller, Elmira Jackals
Mar. 20-26 Josh Pitt, Kalamazoo Wings
Mar. 27-Apr. 2 Brendan O'Donnell, Florida Everblades
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board