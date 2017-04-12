Toledo\\"s Walters Named Sher-Wood Hockey ECHL Player of the Week

News Release

PRINCETON, N.J. - Dane Walters of the Toledo Walleye is the Sher-Wood Hockey ECHL Player of the Week for April 3-9.

Walters scored six goals, added two assists and was a +9 in three games last week.

The 28-year-old had a goal and an assist in a 6-1 win at Fort Wayne on Wednesday and after being held scoreless in a 3-2 victory at Indy on Friday, he scored five goals and added an assist in a 10-0 win over the Fuel on Saturday. Walters became the 32nd player in ECHL history to score at least five goals in a game. The five goals are tied for the second most in a single game in league history.

A native of St. Paul., Minn., Walters posted 38 points (21g-17a) in 59 games with the Walleye this season.

Walters has 85 points (44g-41a) in 150 career ECHL games with Toledo and Elmira while adding nine points (3g-6a) in 52 career American Hockey League games with Worcester and Rockford.

Prior to turning pro, Walters recorded 83 points (39g-44a) in 144 career games at Western Michigan University.

On behalf of Dane Walters, a case of pucks will be donated to a Toledo youth hockey organization by Sher-Wood Hockey, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Sher-Wood Hockey has donated more than 35,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners Up: Brant Harris, Florida (3 gp, 1g, 6a, 7 pts.) and Robbie Czarnik, Reading (3 gp, 2g, 4a, 6 pts.).

Also Nominated: Mike Cazzola (Fort Wayne), Andrew Cherniwchan (South Carolina), Garrett Haar (Utah) and Riley Bourbonnais (Wheeling).

PREVIOUS WINNERS

Oct. 14-16 Kyle Bonis, Toledo Walleye

Oct. 17-23 Emerson Clark, Tulsa Oilers

Oct. 24-30 Lindsay Sparks, Rapid City Rush

Oct. 31-Nov. 6 Trevor Cheek, Fort Wayne Komets

Nov. 7-13 Justin Buzzeo, Atlanta Gladiators

Nov. 14-20 Alex Wideman, Indy Fuel

Nov. 21-27 Sam Warning, Quad City Mallards

Nov. 28-Dec. 4 Vaclav Karabacek, Elmira Jackals

Dec. 5-11 Jacob MacDonald, Toledo Walleye

Dec. 12-18 Mike Cazzola, Fort Wayne Komets

Dec. 19-23 Spencer Asuchak, Allen Americans

Dec. 27-Jan. 1 Justin Crandall, Reading Royals

Jan. 2-8 Brodie Dupont, Norfolk Admirals

Jan. 9-15 Christian Hilbrich, Wheeling Nailers

Jan. 16-22 Justin Taylor, Kalamazoo Wings

Jan. 23-29 Carter Verhaeghe, Missouri Mavericks

Jan. 30-Feb. 5 Matt Willows, Reading Royals

Feb. 6-12 Simon Denis, Toledo Walleye

Feb. 13-19 Jackson Houck, Colorado Eagles

Feb. 20-26 Trevor Cheek, Fort Wayne Komets

Feb. 27-Mar. 5 Eric Faille, Orlando Solar Bears

Mar. 6-12 Angelo Miceli, Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Mar. 13-19 Kenton Miller, Elmira Jackals

Mar. 20-26 Josh Pitt, Kalamazoo Wings

Mar. 27-Apr. 2 Brendan O'Donnell, Florida Everblades

