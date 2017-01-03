Toledo's Paterson Named CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Jake Paterson of the Toledo Walleye is the CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Dec. 27-Jan. 1. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Paterson went 3-1-0 with a 1.76 goals-against average and a save percentage of .940 in four appearances last week.

The 22-year-old stopped 31 shots in a 4-3 win against Wheeling on Tuesday, made 34 saves in a 4-1 victory at Kalamazoo on Wednesday, had 14 saves in a 2-1 loss to Brampton on Friday and stopped 31 shots in a 3-1 win at Fort Wayne on Saturday.

A native of Mississauga, Ontario, Paterson has appeared in 19 games for the Walleye this season and is tied for third in the league with 14 wins, ranks fifth with a 2.35 goals-against average and is eighth with a .918 save percentage.

A third-round selection (80th overall) of the Detroit Red Wings in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, Paterson has appeared in 51 career games with Toledo posting an overall record of 33-13-3 with four shutouts, a 2.24 goals-against average and a save percentage of .922. He also has seen action in two career games with Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League.

Prior to turning pro, he appeared in 192 career Ontario Hockey League games with Saginaw and Kitchener going 96-75-15 with seven shutouts, a 3.29 goals-against average and a save percentage of .907.

Runners Up: Drew Fielding, Reading (2-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .966 save pct.) and Parker Milner, South Carolina (3-0-0, 2.64 GAA, .910 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Lukas Hafner (Alaska), Alex Nedeljkovic (Florida), Garrett Bartus (Fort Wayne), Jake Hildebrand (Indy), Troy Redmann (Utah) and Sean Maguire (Wheeling).

